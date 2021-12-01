Arrowheadlines: Creed Humphrey is top of CBS’ latest rookie rankings

The latest

1 - Creed Humphrey KANSAS CITY CHIEFS C The Chiefs were on a bye this week so all Humphrey could do was watch to see how his position on the list might be affected.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes opens up about his friendship with Lakers star LeBron James | Kansas City Star

During his weekly interview on KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes was asked Monday about James retweeting him. “I’ve talked to him a couple times and kind of built a little bit of a friendship there,” Mahomes said. “I mean, obviously, I have a ton of respect for the guy but it was kind of a spur- of-the-moment tweet, I was just sitting there playing with Sterling. and I was like, ‘Man, this is cool. Being able to see a little you just kind of growing up,’ and so I kind of tweeted that out. “He has a couple sons and a daughter that are all great athletes and great people. So I know it’s just a cool moment to be a dad and be able to see a little you growing up.”

Justin Simmons is fully aware of what’s at stake | Mile High Report (Denver Broncos SB Nation site)

He described the locker room conversation on Sunday, and the message was “This is it. This is the season’...you hate to think about it like that but if we don’t win today, our season is on the line.” And win they did. The finish line isn’t crossed yet, though. Denver needed that game, for sure, and they now have to look ahead to one that will determine their true place in the AFC West: December 5th vs the Kansas City Chiefs. “We can’t have a ‘Dallas Week,’” The safety said, “We had a good game against Dallas, and we came back the next week and kind of laid an egg against ‘Philly - they played well too.” Simmons is not quiet about his 1-0 mentality: when a game is over and celebrated (or lamented), it’s left in the past. The focus must always be on moving forward to the next one. “For us, it means a lot going into next week,” He added, “It’s going to be a really good game. Another statement game. No matter what happens, we have to find a way to leave Arrowhead with a win.”

Why the NFL in 2021 feels more balanced — and unpredictable — than ever before | ESPN

There are no Goliath teams opponents wish to avoid in the playoffs for as long as possible. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have rebounded from losing two straight games, but those defeats weren’t to top-level competition. One came to the New Orleans Saints and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian and the other to lowly Washington. The Chiefs, who won 26 games in the past two regular seasons and represented the AFC in each of the previous two Super Bowls, have come back to the pack. They’re 7-4, and one of their losses, 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, was by the biggest losing margin since Patrick Mahomes became their quarterback in 2018. Twelve of the 16 teams in the AFC are .500 or better, including all of the teams from the West and North divisions. That’s the most teams .500 or better in a single conference through Week 12 in NFL history. Leaguewide, 21 teams are at least within a game of .500, so the scramble for a division championship or a wild-card playoff berth might be as, well, wild as ever.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo | NFL.com

13 - Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs · TE Fresh off their bye at 7-4, the Chiefs head into the stretch run with the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders all breathing down their neck at 6-5. With Kansas City facing all three of those teams over the next three weeks, expect Kelce to bring his A-game in an effort to keep the Chiefs at the top of the division.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid compliments Rashad Fenton’s mellow demeanor, aggressive playstyle | Chiefs Wire

Andy Reid extrapolated on Fenton’s rise to stardom in his press conference on Monday, telling reporters that he has become one of the most beloved players on the roster. Though he stopped short of understanding how such an intense on-field personality could be so collected off the field, Reid seemed pleased by what Fenton has shown him in his third year, and described his affable nature the way only Andy could. “ Fenton is one of my favorite guys,” Reid said, “he’s so mellow and yet he plays so aggressive. If you watch him during practice, he just kind of cruises along and all of a sudden there’s that burst once he gets out there, but if you saw him just walking out onto the field, you go, ‘Man, this guy needs to get some sleep,’ but when he plays in practice and when he plays in games, he’s a different guy and a very likable guy.”

Mike Tomlin: ‘It’s put up and shut up time’ for reeling Steelers | NFL.com

“What you can’t do is continue to do the things you’ve been doing and expect a different result,” Tomlin said, noting that both personnel and schematic adjustments are on the way. “They won’t be drastic,” but “hopefully significant.” What those changes might entail remains to be seen; Tomlin was vague on details, saying only that it could involve “repositioning” players or using more depth. The coach even suggested that a padded practice could be in order this week. An always-physical game against the division-leading Baltimore Ravens is up next, and if the Steelers aren’t up to the task, their playoff hopes with a loss would look mighty dim. “We’ll see on Sunday, won’t we?” Tomlin said. “Like I mentioned earlier it’s put up and shut up time. Talking doesn’t get it done. I can quell you in that question with an answer, but it’s not real. What we do in that stadium on Sunday is real. We’re not seeking comfort, we’re not trying to quell the masses. We stunk it up, so we’re going to wallow in our stench for a while and wait for our next opportunity to play football.”

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer not interested in leaving NFL for college football jobs, source says | ESPN

The source said Meyer, 57, does not want to reenter the college ranks at this point in his life. College football has changed significantly with the implementation of name, image and likeness rules, which were not in place when Meyer was coaching his final season at Ohio State (2018). Meyer’s name has been linked to the opening at Notre Dame, thanks in large part to the fact that he previously called that his “dream job” and was courted by Notre Dame in 2005 along with Florida.

Week 13 AP NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Chiefs in top 4

16. Las Vegas Raiders (21st) The ultimate yo-yo team won a Thanksgiving classic in Dallas. Bravo. 17. Denver Broncos (23rd) | This week’s high riser The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs I had no kids. Now I have three. 18. Cleveland Browns (16th) Just. Sit. Baker.

How to handle 3 of the Chiefs’ upcoming free agents

Byron Pringle Over this four-game win streak, Pringle has established himself as the No. 2 wide receiver in the offensive rotation: he has 25 more snaps than every other receiver, excluding Tyreek Hill in that stretch. Pringle shouldn’t be the long-term answer for a second wide receiver — but that doesn’t mean the team should let him walk in free agency. If he is retainable with a short-term, inexpensive deal, his ability to play a specific role — on offense and special teams — is significant enough to secure. However, if Pringle continues to be featured in an improving Chiefs offense, he could demand more money from a competing team on the open market. Either way, the Chiefs should consider re-signing Pringle. Verdict: Negotiate low-ball offer

.@PatrickMahomes will be reppin’ his own foundation on the field this week: @15andMahomies! pic.twitter.com/8SmPTx4MOq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

.@Mathieu_Era's custom cleats are in support of the @TM32_Foundation, which focuses on impacting the lives of financially disadvantaged children. pic.twitter.com/csDaCMB8L4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Designed by a few kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters, @jay__sneed's custom designed cleats showcase a very important cause to him: igniting, empowering and defending the potential of children who need it most ❤️@BBBSA | @BBBSKC pic.twitter.com/8NGUCzqeWP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Representing a cause close to home, @ZEUS__57's custom cleats are designed to pay homage to those who have suffered with and lost their battle to diabetes. pic.twitter.com/DIx8E9weAl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

On Sunday, our players will be representing organizations that are of great importance to them through their custom designed cleats.



First up, @tkelce will rep his own foundation, @87Running, which focuses on cultivating and supporting disadvantaged youth! pic.twitter.com/Lh1LiflRPu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

.@RealAndrewWylie will be representing @Sigs4Soldiers on his cleats this week--an organization providing a wide array of assistance to our Veterans pic.twitter.com/V06uHbJvkd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

