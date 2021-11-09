Report: Chiefs have had conversations with Odell Beckham Jr.

UPDATE: 9:14 a.m. Arrowhead Time

As of Wednesday morning, the Chiefs are still involved, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Saints, Chiefs involved (sub $3 million cap) lead me to believe OBJ is solely weighing a fit & will worry about money in the offseason.



This is going to come down to whether or not KC can convince him it is the best option for him now & for his 2022 outlook. https://t.co/Og0rZERb1N — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 10, 2021

The Chiefs are making a play.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had conversations with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Jordan Schultz.

Update on the Odell Beckham, Jr. situation: OBJ’s team has also had conversations with the #Pats, #Chiefs and #Saints, sources say. https://t.co/UfeQklxbkI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2021

Schultz says that Beckham’s team has also talked to the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, though his initial preference was to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

Beckham, a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016, went unclaimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old has five 1,000-yard seasons to his name, the last of which came in 2019. He lost more than half of last season to a torn ACL.

NFL Network’s Kim Jones added that the receiver’s decision is likely to come on Wednesday.

My sense is that Odell Beckham Jr. is and has been weighing options. Will sleep on possible decision, which could -- could -- come tomorrow. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 10, 2021

... and now the NFL world waits.