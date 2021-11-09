 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Chiefs have had conversations with Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday and is now available to be signed.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

UPDATE: 9:14 a.m. Arrowhead Time

As of Wednesday morning, the Chiefs are still involved, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Chiefs are making a play.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had conversations with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Jordan Schultz.

Schultz says that Beckham’s team has also talked to the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, though his initial preference was to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

Beckham, a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016, went unclaimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old has five 1,000-yard seasons to his name, the last of which came in 2019. He lost more than half of last season to a torn ACL.

NFL Network’s Kim Jones added that the receiver’s decision is likely to come on Wednesday.

... and now the NFL world waits.

