4 fundamental things the Chiefs can improve upon right now

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Out of Structure podcast, we answered your questions from Twitter in reference to the Kansas City Chiefs' 13-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

One question we received was centered on the topic of ball security — which was technically better against the Packers. However, that isn’t the only finer detail of the game the Chiefs need to improve on.

We discussed ball security and three other specific aspects of the game the team could improve on:

Ball security

If you look at the box score, you’ll see zero turnovers for the Chiefs and believe the ball security improved; it was the first game without a turnover since Week 1.

However, it was still an issue. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman had two near fumbles, both being too close of a call for comfort. He also muffed a punt that he recovered.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also put the ball in harm’s way a few times; one was a dropped interception while the other was a bad interception even with the free play in mind.

Keeping the ball safe and secure is still an issue for this team.

Penalties

Head coach Andy Reid was hard on his team for the penalties. In total, there were six penalties; four of them were on the offense.

The first false start happened on 4th-and-goal inside the one-yard line. A pre-snap motion for Hardman seemed to be off timing based on Mahomes’ post-play reaction. They were forced to settle for a field goal.

Later, a false start turned a second-and-long into a second-and-17 — then on the final drive, a false start on backup right tackle Andrew Wylie turned a third-and-5 into third-and-10. Center Creed Humphrey was also credited with a holding penalty that took away a positive run in the second half.

Dropped passes

Like they have done all season, the Chiefs’ offense was plagued with pass catchers dropping throws that hit their hands.

Tight end Travis Kelce had two; one was early in the game, over the middle in traffic. It would’ve gained 10 yards. Kelce dropped an out-breaking route in the second half on third-and-3 that would’ve gained the first down. The ball was behind him but still catchable.

Hardman had a similar drop as Kelce’s on third-and-short to kill a drive. On third-and-1, a sprint out pass left hit Hardman right in the chest but bounced to the ground.

Finishing sacks

The Chiefs’ defensive line was disruptive and made life hard on Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love for most of the game. The defense sent blitzes constantly yet only finished with one sack.

There were multiple times Love escaped a sack by using his mobility, getting the ball away or gaining positive yards on the ground.

At some point, the pass rush needs to turn pressures and quarterback hits into sacks; they can be momentum builders — especially at home, where the crowd will erupt for every sack.

