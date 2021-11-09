Week 10 AP NFL Power Rankings: The Titans are the top team in the AFC

The AFC once again decided to go absolutely bonkers during this past week of NFL action. Upsets galore, defensive plays made on Josh Allen by Josh Allen and the Titans winning in LA. This particular conference continues to blow everyone’s mind. While the NFC might be the calmer of the two conferences, it still had its fair share of explosive action.

This sport, man. This sport.

This week’s voters were Pete Sweeney, Ron Kopp, Kristian Gumminger, Jared Sapp, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Mark Gunnels, Bryan Stewart, Matt Stagner, Talon Graff, Ethan Willinger and myself.

1. Arizona Cardinals (4th)

It’s wins like Sunday’s that only the really good teams manage to pull off.

2. Tennessee Titans (8th) This week’s high riser

Wait, what!? Where did you guys come from?

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5th)

Even when he’s not playing, Tom Brady wins.

4. Green Bay Packers (3rd)

If Aaron Rodgers had played, this would have been a massacre. But he didn’t, so never mind. Stay safe, people.

5. Los Angeles Rams (1st)

Matthew Stafford threw picks on consecutive plays for the first time in his career. Being a Lion for so many years, I am surprised this hasn’t happened already.

6. Dallas Cowboys (2nd)

Somehow, Dallas being blown out by the Broncos at home wasn’t the most shocking result of the weekend.

7. Baltimore Ravens (7th)

Where would this team be without Justin Tucker?

8. Buffalo Bills (6th)

At least our superstar quarterback won a league MVP and a Super Bowl before having his offensive slump.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (11th)

A nice bounceback week for Justin Herbert after some recent struggles.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (9th)

A hellish week for the Raiders ended in defeat.

11. Kansas City Chiefs (13th)

patrick mahomeS trIed his hardest against the GreeN bay packers, but sOme of his weapons aren’t Beating their man and getting open, therefore making his Job much harder.

12. New England Patriots (15th)

Mac Jones should be suspended for what he did to Brians Burns. It was uncalled for and dirty.

13. Cleveland Browns (16th)

Maybe OBJ was the problem in Cleveland?

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (14th)

TJ Watt is something else.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (10th) | This week’s big faller

Peaked way too soon.

16. New Orleans Saints (12th)

The latest victim of Corderelle Patterson’s renaissance season.

17. Indianapolis Colts (19th)

Michael Pittman Jr. is very good at football.

18. Minnesota Vikings (17th)

If you want entertaining, just watch Vikings games.

19. Seattle Seahawks (21st)

Russ is back this week. They’ve got a lot of work to do.

20. Denver Broncos (23rd)

That wasn’t in the script Denver — you weren’t supposed to do that.

21. Atlanta Falcons (22nd)

Matt Ryan refuses to give in to the hands of time. As someone approaching their mid-30s, I really appreciate you, Mr. Ryan.

22. San Francisco 49ers (18th)

Is it time to have a conversation about Kyle Shanahan?

23. Carolina Panthers (20th)

I don’t see how Sam Darnold can possibly start another game in the NFL? PJ Walker time.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (25th)

A valiant effort from the birds, but they need to sort out their defense.

25. Chicago Bears (24th)

Shall we talk about refereeing, Bears fans?

26. Miami Dolphins (29th)

Literally, no one cares that they won.

27. New York Giants (27th)

A big thank you from the Kingdom.

28. Washington Football Team (26th)

Off enjoying their bye week.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (30th)

Josh Allen will undoubtedly win a number of player of the week awards.

30. New York Jets (28th)

Is Zach Wilson the issue?

31. Houston Texans (31st)

Not even the return of Tyrod Taylor could inspire the Texans against a pretty poor Dolphins team.

32. Detroit Lions (32nd)

Can’t lose if you’re not playing.