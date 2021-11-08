Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media over Zoom conference call Monday, less than 16 hours after the team’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

In his opening statement, Reid once again complimented the defensive and special teams play but described his offense as “up and down” due to penalties and drops. When it came to the defense, Reid went out of his way to emphasize the impacts of cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton and the job they did in keeping wide receiver Davante Adams in check.

Reid did not have an injury update on right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) and noted the next few weeks would be important for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee), who remains on injured reserve for the time being.

Reid acknowledged the defensive turnaround of the last two weeks, with the Chiefs holding the Giants to 17 points and the Packers to 7 points.

In recent weeks, the Chiefs have gotten Frank Clark, Chris Jones, Anthony Hitchens, Ward, and others back.

“Some of it is just getting the guys back on the field as a unit,” explained Reid. “Getting 24 (Melvin Ingram III) in there I think helped. That’s a nice addition. If you can add a Pro Bowl-type player in on the defensive line, it surely can’t hurt, and he got quite a few snaps in there on nickel situations. But they’re playing well together, and I think Spags is doing a nice job with the game plans.”

Ingram was responsible for four quarterback pressures in 29 snaps — a breath of fresh air for the pass rush after the trade with Pittsburgh.

“We rotate everybody,” said Reid when asked about Ingram’s snap count. “We’ve got all these different packages. We try to keep throwing fastballs at the offense, so all the guys are going to play. I don’t know how that works out. He came here to play, and that’s what he wanted to do, so first game, he gets 29 snaps. I can’t tell you what he gets next time, but he’s been a starter in this league, and I think as long as he’s playing a lot, I think that’s what he wants to do. He’s getting in that twilight part of his career, but he still can play, and he knows all that, but he loves playing man. We got a taste of that yesterday. We got a chance to see it, which was kind of fun.”

Reid commented on Chris Jones’ apparent move back to the inside.

Ingram’s addition has allowed the Chiefs to move Jones’ primary spot back to defensive tackle, as evidenced by snap counts against the Packers. Jones lined up at tackle in warmups for what is believed to be the first time this season, then played 29 snaps along the interior and 14 on the edge.

“We talked to Chris, and Chris just wants to do what’s best and help out wherever he can,” said Reid. “He played inside; he played a couple snaps outside. He sure did a nice job there; I mean, that’s what I thought. I appreciate his attitude on that as he goes forward.”

Reid discussed Patrick Mahomes and the deep shot.

Reporters have spotlighted the quarterback pressing to throw the ball down the field against the Packers while there may have been underneath routes open at times.

“He knows there are a hand full of plays in the game plan, if I call them, then he’s got the freedom to shoot it if he gets guys in a one-on-one type situation there,” said Reid.

Mahomes tried to find wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a deep shot during the game and the ball fell incomplete.

“Mecole had a pretty good opportunity to go grab it, so he felt like that was a viable throw, so I’m OK with that,” said Reid. “Listen, if you complete it, that’s great, but you got to try, or you’re never going to complete them. With realism on that, a realistic view, that’s what he felt like he had. I’m OK with that. You just have to make up for it. If you don’t get it, you got to make up for it on second down and be positive there.”

Reid talked about what it meant to him to tie Curly Lambeau for fifth all-time in regular-season wins.

In the 13-7 victory, Reid clinched his 226th career win, tying Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau. It meant something to Reid, who began his NFL career as an assistant with the Packers.

“I was there seven years and played in Lambeau Field, so when they start naming fields after you, that means you did a pretty good job,” he said. “He’s an interesting guy. He was right at the forefront of the National Football League and the Green Bay Packers, and I thought he seemed like a real character, too. He had a good personality and disposition, it seemed like, but also brought quite a bit of toughness to the group. So, you couldn’t help but learn about him when you were there, especially for the number of years that I was there. It’s an honor. It’s hard to believe, but it’s an honor to have your name be mentioned close to this guy, so yeah, I’m humbled about it and honored.”

With his next win, Reid will pass Lambeau and will move into sole possession of fifth place. He needs 25 more regular-season wins to pass coaching great Tom Landry (250) for fourth.