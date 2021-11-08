Arrowheadlines: Frank Clark believes the Chiefs defense has found their swagger

The latest

Frank Clark explains the upturn in the Chiefs defensive performances | Nate Taylor (Athletic KC)

Frank Clark on the Chiefs' defense: "We're playing with a lot of swagger right now, getting back to that Chiefs ball."



Clark on Chris Jones back at DT: "That's home for him." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 8, 2021

After Sunday’s win over Packers, has the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense finally arrived? | Kansas City Star

Right defensive end Frank Clark, who missed three of the Chiefs’ first four games because of hamstring injuries, has hit his stride and showed his ability to cause havoc in the Packers’ backfield, totaling three quarterback hits to go along with two tackles. Mathieu chipped in with six tackles and a sack, while cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had six tackles, an interception and two passes defensed. Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed four games with a quad injury before returning in Week 7, matched Hitchens with seven tackles.

NFL Week 9 grades: Jaguars get an ‘A+’ for shocking upset of Bills, Cowboys get an ‘F’ for blowout loss | CBS Sports

C- Chiefs They got the win, which isn’t nothing. And Steve Spagnuolo definitely dialed up the right calls for most of their battle, taking advantage of Love’s green pocket presence. But let’s face it: this was another very ugly showing for a team that’s supposed to be routing clubs en route to a deep playoff run. Patrick Mahomes deserves credit for not turning it over this time around (?), but he was erratic once more despite trying aggressively to stay conservative. Good for them stacking victories, but big-picture-wise, they’ve not improved much.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Throws For His Fewest Yards In A Game | Forbes

His 166 passing yards on 20-of-37 attempts in the 13-7 victory against the Green Bay Packers was his lowest passing yardage of his career — with the exception of a Week Seven game against the Denver Broncos in 2019, in which Mahomes sustained knee injury and couldn’t finish the game. In his first start, Packers quarterback Jordan Love looked overwhelmed and he still threw for 24 more passing yards than Mahomes.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love struggles vs. blitz in first start, but Matt LaFleur takes the blame | ESPN

“This one falls on me, squarely,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, for us to be 2-for-12 on third down, obviously didn’t have a good enough plan for some of the zero pressures that they brought on us. “But I thought our guys battled. I thought Jordan, I was really proud of the way he played. He hung in there, he was taking hits and delivering the ball. I thought he did a really good job. But I think that, ultimately, I’ve got to be better and this one falls squarely on me.”

Las Vegas Raiders open as 2.5 point underdogs versus the Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 | Silver and Black Pride ( Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation site)

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an awful loss to the New York Giants. Luckily for them, AFC had a terrible week, and the Raiders are still in playoff position. Now they have the Kansas City Chiefs coming to Allegiant. DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 10 games, and the Raiders are early underdogs at home with the Chiefs as -2.5 favorites and an O/U of 51. The offense will look to bounce back versus one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Around the NFL

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson | NFL.com

DeSean Jackson is expected to sign with the Raiders, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Jackson will receive more than the veteran minimum in his contract, Garafolo added. Jackson became a free agent this week when the Rams failed to find a trade partner for a swap involving Jackson, who signed with Los Angeles in the offseason but didn’t see enough playing time to continue with the team. Both Jackson and L.A. agreed to seek a trade for the veteran deep threat, and the Rams released him once they passed the league’s trade deadline without a deal.

Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen to make NFL history | NFL.com

In a rare showdown between opponents with the same listed name, the Jaguars linebacker sacked and intercepted the Bills quarterback and recovered his fumble in a shocking 9-6 Jacksonville upset. All three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name. The trifecta hit in the fourth quarter when the Jags outside backer scooped up the ball after teammate Dawuane Smoot stripped the Bills QB. It was the latter Allen’s third giveaway on the day. The younger Allen produced a much different line, registering a team-high eight tackles, including two for loss, and a pass defensed to go along with his two takeaways.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson sets NFL quarterback record with 12th career 100-yard rushing game in overtime victory | ESPN

Jackson recorded his 12th career 100-yard rushing game (including the postseason), which set an NFL record for quarterbacks. In his fourth NFL season, Jackson moved past Michael Vick, who had 11 across his 13-year career. Jackson has produced 10 100-yard rushing games during the regular season, which ties Vick. The Ravens star was not without flaws on Sunday, throwing two interceptions. But he ended the day 27-of-41 for 266 yards and three touchdowns to go with those picks, and also landed on 120 yards rushing from 21 carries in the Ravens’ 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Multiple teams offered packages, including three first-round picks, for Deshaun Watson | NFL.com

The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins both engaged with the Texans in the week leading up to the deadline. But Panthers owner David Tepper decided not to move forward before the deadline, and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross followed suit hours before Tuesday’s deadline in part because Watson hadn’t settled the civil cases. The Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos also did due diligence on Watson and could re-engage in the offseason. Watson has a no-trade clause and to this point has only waived it to the Dolphins.

Cowboys vs. Broncos score: Denver ends Dallas’ six-game winning streak with blowout road win | CBS Sports

Why the Broncos won They wanted it, and not simply “more,” but period. There was nothing about this game that indicated the Cowboys were ready for victory, but everything implied the Broncos were. After being bullied on their first two offensive drives, they adjusted and mostly held the Cowboys pass rush hostage for the remainder of the game. It wasn’t a perfect game for Denver, and there was a questionable decision or two (field goal on the Cowboys nine-yard line with a chance to put the game away?), but even their errors were made irrelevant by Dallas’ ineptitude. By the time the Broncos were awarded a first down on a blocked punt by the Cowboys, you knew it was a day wherein Murphy’s Law was in Denver’s favor. That play alone was a microcosm for what the Cowboys put on film in Week 9 — namely their worst game of the season that was fueled by a mix of poor execution, bad luck and a Broncos defense dying to prove themselves against one of the best offenses in the league, and without future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller to help them. Bridgewater wasn’t done either, tossing more big gainers en route to giving the Broncos a 27-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, a massive deficit that the Cowboys showed themselves incapable of even remotely fighting back against with only 11 minutes left to play in regulation. The Broncos achieved their mission of stunning the NFL, and. the Cowboys are left to choke down a gargantuan portion of humble pie as they reload for Week 10.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to join postseason contender for remainder of NFL season, sources say | ESPN

But Beckham does not want to go to just any team, according to sources familiar with his thinking. Beckham wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive. If a team that does not fit this criteria claims Beckham and the $7.25 million remaining on his contract, there could be potential issues for that team, according to a source, although it is unclear exactly what those issues would be.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

5 winners and 3 losers from the Chiefs’ win over the Packers

Winners L’Jarius Sneed: His interception was a spectacular play, but he had another breakup in the end zone that was just as good — and he was consistently around the football. After last season, this was the type of performance we expected to consistently see from Sneed. Frank Clark: Over the last couple of weeks, it’s been really encouraging to see Clark regain the speed and power that make him a disruptive force on the edge. Against Green Bay, he was continually a problem for the Packers, getting around the tackles and making plays vs. both the run and the pass. Clark finished with three quarterback hits and one tackle-for-loss — but was a part of many more plays that don’t show up in the box score.

A tweet to make you think

Frank Clark looks like a totally different player the last 2 weeks. KC has to have this version of him moving forward. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 7, 2021

