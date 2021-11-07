Chiefs open as slight road favorites for Week 10 game vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 10 matchup, coming up on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The AFC West battle will be featured on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs opened up as 2.5-point road favorites over the Raiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs closed as 7-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers, but they again failed to cover, winning 13-7. The Raiders were upset by the New York Giants 23-16 in their Week 9 game on Sunday.

With the win over the Packers, Kansas City has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Raiders had a two-game winning streak snapped by the Giants and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears this season.

The Raiders split with the Chiefs in 2020, defeating them 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5 and losing in Las Vegas 35-31 in Week 11. Kansas City’s Week 5 loss was the only time the Chiefs’ starters lost a regular-season game in 2020.