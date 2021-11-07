Chiefs vs. Packers: highlights from the game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
Mahomes to Kelce for 6
More of this! #MahomesToKelce (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/PDWxKckImj— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 7, 2021
Okafor with the block!
AO on the BK. Chiefs ball. (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/AgYOPv1K7W— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 7, 2021
L’Jarius Sneed made the play of the game
Sneed island lives (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/SamNuaN6lv— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 8, 2021
