Chiefs open as favorites for Week 13 game vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs come off of their Week 12 bye to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for a Noon kick before being flexed to primetime. The Chiefs have opened as 9.5-point favorites in the matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The spread is a little surprising considering the Broncos’ recent stretch, in which they have won three of their last four games. Denver beat the Washington Football Team, upset the Dallas Cowboys, and then dropped a game to the Philadelphia Eagles before bouncing back to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 28-13 on Sunday. The Broncos’ win over the Chargers kept the Chiefs in sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

The Chiefs enter the game against the Broncos having won four games in a row. Kansas City was a 2.5-point favorite in its last game against the Dallas Cowboys, and it won 19-9, covering the spread. The Chiefs are 7-4, and every other team in the AFC West stands a game back at 6-5.