Most Chiefs fans think the team will win the AFC West

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. With it being Kansas City's Week 12 bye week, we asked Chiefs fans about the upcoming postseason.

Confidence rating

The Chiefs fan base is about as confident as it's been all season, with 94% of fans believing that the team is headed in the right direction. As can be seen from the graph, it's been an up-and-down year, but the team's four-game win streak has fans riding high. The Chiefs are currently in third when it comes to odds to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The AFC West

At 7-4, the Chiefs are in first place in the AFC West, and now 97% of fans believe the Chiefs will win the division for the sixth straight season.

The AFC bye week

More than half of Chiefs fans (57%) don't think the team will clinch a first-round bye despite the recent success. It's a tall task, with three teams currently in front of the Chiefs based upon record alone.

AFC threat

Despite the Tennessee Titans entering Week 12 in first place in the AFC, more Chiefs fans (36%) are worried about the New England Patriots than the Titans (34%).

