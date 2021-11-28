How Chiefs fans can watch Week 12’s biggest AFC West game

The situation

In the middle dish of the NFL’s three-course Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime, finally giving NFL fans the thrilling shootout they had expected in both teams’ recent matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders’ victory advanced their record to 6-5, moving them into third place in the AFC West.

So now, all eyes turn to Sunday’s Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points.

With a victory, the 6-4 Chargers would tie Kansas City’s 7-4 record — but take sole possession of the division lead on the basis of their 30-24 victory over the Chiefs in Week 3.

But a Denver win would tie the other three AFC West teams at 6-5, putting all of them a game behind the Chiefs.

This would make it possible for the Broncos — currently holding fourth place at 5-5 — to play the Chiefs for the undisputed division lead when the two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13. A Denver victory would even the teams at 7-5 — but give the Broncos the division lead because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

This is why next Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game was flexed into Sunday Night Football. It will be a key game in the league’s tightest division race — but Sunday’s Chargers-Broncos contest will set the stage.

How to watch the game

The game will be carried on CBS with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call — but it will not be available to Kansas City CBS viewers. According to the latest information from 506Sports.com, the late-afternoon game will be available on CBS stations in the green areas of the map: most of the western United States, along with the Indianapolis, Atlanta, Charleston, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Miami markets.

CBS stations across the rest of the country will carry one of three regional games on the early afternoon schedule. On Kansas City’s KCTV/5, that will be the Tennessee Titans on the road against the New England Patriots.

As usual, the Chargers-Broncos game will be available through Fubo.TV. Like all CBS NFL broadcasts, it will also be available through Paramount+.

On radio, John Logan and Rick Lewis will have the call on Denver’s KOA (850 AM and 94.1 FM) and Broncos Radio Network affiliates. The Chargers radio broadcast with Matt “Money” Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren will be carried in Los Angeles on KYSR (98.7 FM) and KLAC (570 AM) — and on Chargers Radio Network affiliates.

The game will also be available on SiriusXM channels 380 and 226.