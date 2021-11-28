Sunday games discussion

In Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week. But there’s plenty of NFL action scheduled for Sunday.
Early games
- Tennessee Titans (8-3) at New England Patriots (7-4) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) at Indianapolis Colts (6-5) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
- New York Jets (2-8) at Houston Texans (2-8)
- Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at New York Giants (3-7)
- Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (4-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)
Late games
- Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Green Bay Packers (8-3) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Denver Broncos (5-5)
- Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at San Francisco 49ers (5-5)
Sunday Night Football
- Cleveland Browns (6-5) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3) (locally on KSHB/41)
Let’s talk about today’s games.
