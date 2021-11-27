Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp has died at 75

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Curley Culp has died at the age of 75, his family announced via his official Twitter account on Saturday.

On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

Collette Bloom Culp

This account is now closed. — Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 27, 2021

Earlier this month, Culp announced he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp," said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.. "Curley represented the franchise with honor and respect both on and off the field. He was known as a fierce competitor and a difference maker who commanded a great deal of respect. His legacy will forever be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom. Our prayers are with his family at this time."

Culp entered the NFL as a second-round selection made by the Denver Broncos in the 1968 NFL Draft. The Broncos tried to convert Culp to an offensive guard -- and when that did not work, they traded him to the Chiefs in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. As a member of the Chiefs from 1968-74, Culp made the Pro Bowl twice and was named a second-team All-Pro for the 1971 season.

Culp had four tackles, two assists and a sack as the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 17-7 in the 1969 AFL championship game. He had three tackles and an assisted tackle in the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl IV victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs traded Culp to the Houston Oilers in 1974. Culp was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year by the Newspaper Enterprise Association in 1975. He finished his career with the Detroit Lions.

Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Chiefs’ Hall of Honor in 2008.