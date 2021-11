Happy Thanksgiving!

The NFL’s Week 12 kicks off with a Turkey Day tripleheader: the Chicago Bears (3-7) at the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at 11:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 3:30 pm and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) at the New Orleans Saints (5-5) at 7:20 p.m.

Let’s talk about today’s games — and how much food you have eaten!