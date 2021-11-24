Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader: the Chicago Bears (3-7) on the road against the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at 11:30 a.m. (Arrowhead Time), the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at 3:30 p.m. and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in The Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Thursday Night Football.
The Kansas City Chiefs — along with the Arizona Cardinals — have the week off.
Sunday’s late afternoon games will have a matchup in which Chiefs fans will be very interested: the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (5-5). According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points.
In Sunday’s early games, there are two big AFC matchups: the New England Patriots (7-4) playing host to the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) traveling to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4). Then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) are on the road for a big interconference matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (6-5).
The other late games will feature a big NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field — and an NFC game that should be a good matchup: the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-5).
Sunday Night Football will have an AFC North battle in which the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will host the Cleveland Browns (6-5). Then Week 12 will conclude with the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in our nation’s capital to face the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday Night Football.
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 104-58-3
Poll
Which team wins Bears (3-7) at Lions (0-9-1)?
-
66%
Bears
-
33%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (5-5) at Cowboys (7-3)?
-
10%
Raiders
-
89%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Bills (6-4) at Saints (5-5)?
-
60%
Bills
-
39%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (4-6) at Jaguars (2-8)?
-
52%
Falcons
-
47%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Jets (2-8) at Texans (2-8)?
-
28%
Jets
-
71%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (5-6) at Giants (3-7)?
-
89%
Eagles
-
10%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (5-6) at Dolphins (4-7)?
-
50%
Panthers
-
49%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Titans (8-3) at Patriots (7-4)?
-
19%
Titans
-
80%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (7-3) at Colts (6-5)?
-
31%
Buccaneers
-
68%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (5-4-1) at Bengals (6-4)?
-
23%
Steelers
-
76%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (6-4) at Broncos (5-5)?
-
56%
Chargers
-
43%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Rams (7-3) at Packers (8-3)?
-
37%
Rams
-
62%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (5-5) at 49ers (5-5)?
-
57%
Vikings
-
42%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Browns (6-5) at Ravens (7-3)?
-
27%
Browns
-
72%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (3-7) at Washington (4-6)?
-
27%
Seahawks
-
72%
Washington
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Total
|104-58-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kramer Sansone
|102
|56
|1
|0.6447
|2
|2
|Stephen Serda
|104
|60
|1
|0.6333
|3
|12
|Kristian Gumminger
|44
|26
|1
|0.6268
|3
|3
|Matt Stagner
|94
|56
|1
|0.6258
|5
|4
|Talon Graff
|102
|62
|1
|0.6212
|6
|5
|Bryan Stewart
|101
|63
|1
|0.6152
|6
|5
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|101
|63
|1
|0.6152
|6
|7
|Pete Sweeney
|101
|63
|1
|0.6152
|9
|7
|Jared Sapp
|99
|65
|1
|0.6030
|10
|9
|Mark Gunnels
|79
|53
|1
|0.5977
|11
|10
|Rocky Magaña
|97
|67
|1
|0.5909
|12
|10
|Ethan Willinger
|95
|69
|1
|0.5788
|13
|13
|John Dixon
|94
|70
|1
|0.5727
In Week 11, Kristian Gumminger led the AP staff, going 12-3-0 with his head-to-head picks. Pete Sweney was right behind at 11-4-0. Against the spread, Jared Sapp and Bryan Stewart both went 10-5-0, while eight others were 9-6-0. Jared led the way with an 11-4-0 record on his over/under picks; Pete and Talon Graff went 9-6-0. Overall, Jared tallied a 30-15-0 record to lead the staff, while Pete and Kristian were second at 29-16-0.
Among 302 Tallysight experts in Week 11, Kristian and Pete ranked 10th and 11th head-to-head, while Stephen Serda’s 10-5-0 record put him in 16th place. Against the spread, Jared and Bryan were in the top 30. Jared ranked fifth over/under and seventh overall — while Pete, Kristian and Stephen were all in the top 30 overall.
Over the whole season, Kramer Sansone is ranked 11th head-to-head, John Dixon is seventh against the spread (while Mark Gunnels and Pete are both in the top 30) and Kristian, Jared and Talon are all in the top 10 over/under.
