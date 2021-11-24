Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader: the Chicago Bears (3-7) on the road against the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at 11:30 a.m. (Arrowhead Time), the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at 3:30 p.m. and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in The Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs — along with the Arizona Cardinals — have the week off.

Sunday’s late afternoon games will have a matchup in which Chiefs fans will be very interested: the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (5-5). According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points.

In Sunday’s early games, there are two big AFC matchups: the New England Patriots (7-4) playing host to the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) traveling to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4). Then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) are on the road for a big interconference matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (6-5).

The other late games will feature a big NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field — and an NFC game that should be a good matchup: the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-5).

Sunday Night Football will have an AFC North battle in which the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will host the Cleveland Browns (6-5). Then Week 12 will conclude with the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in our nation’s capital to face the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday Night Football.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 104-58-3

Poll Which team wins Bears (3-7) at Lions (0-9-1)? Bears

Lions vote view results 66% Bears (156 votes)

33% Lions (80 votes) 236 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (5-5) at Cowboys (7-3)? Raiders

Cowboys vote view results 10% Raiders (24 votes)

89% Cowboys (203 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (6-4) at Saints (5-5)? Bills

Saints vote view results 60% Bills (138 votes)

39% Saints (90 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (4-6) at Jaguars (2-8)? Falcons

Jaguars vote view results 52% Falcons (116 votes)

47% Jaguars (105 votes) 221 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (2-8) at Texans (2-8)? Jets

Texans vote view results 28% Jets (62 votes)

71% Texans (155 votes) 217 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (5-6) at Giants (3-7)? Eagles

Giants vote view results 89% Eagles (189 votes)

10% Giants (22 votes) 211 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (5-6) at Dolphins (4-7)? Panthers

Dolphins vote view results 50% Panthers (107 votes)

49% Dolphins (103 votes) 210 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (8-3) at Patriots (7-4)? Titans

Patriots vote view results 19% Titans (43 votes)

80% Patriots (175 votes) 218 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (7-3) at Colts (6-5)? Buccaneers

Colts vote view results 31% Buccaneers (68 votes)

68% Colts (148 votes) 216 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (5-4-1) at Bengals (6-4)? Steelers

Bengals vote view results 23% Steelers (50 votes)

76% Bengals (161 votes) 211 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (6-4) at Broncos (5-5)? Chargers

Broncos vote view results 56% Chargers (124 votes)

43% Broncos (95 votes) 219 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (7-3) at Packers (8-3)? Rams

Packers vote view results 37% Rams (80 votes)

62% Packers (134 votes) 214 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (5-5) at 49ers (5-5)? Vikings

49ers vote view results 57% Vikings (120 votes)

42% 49ers (88 votes) 208 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (6-5) at Ravens (7-3)? Browns

Ravens vote view results 27% Browns (57 votes)

72% Ravens (153 votes) 210 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (3-7) at Washington (4-6)? Seahawks

Washington vote view results 27% Seahawks (58 votes)

72% Washington (155 votes) 213 votes total Vote Now

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kramer Sansone 102 56 1 0.6447 2 2 Stephen Serda 104 60 1 0.6333 3 12 Kristian Gumminger 44 26 1 0.6268 3 3 Matt Stagner 94 56 1 0.6258 5 4 Talon Graff 102 62 1 0.6212 6 5 Bryan Stewart 101 63 1 0.6152 6 5 Ron Kopp Jr. 101 63 1 0.6152 6 7 Pete Sweeney 101 63 1 0.6152 9 7 Jared Sapp 99 65 1 0.6030 10 9 Mark Gunnels 79 53 1 0.5977 11 10 Rocky Magaña 97 67 1 0.5909 12 10 Ethan Willinger 95 69 1 0.5788 13 13 John Dixon 94 70 1 0.5727

In Week 11, Kristian Gumminger led the AP staff, going 12-3-0 with his head-to-head picks. Pete Sweney was right behind at 11-4-0. Against the spread, Jared Sapp and Bryan Stewart both went 10-5-0, while eight others were 9-6-0. Jared led the way with an 11-4-0 record on his over/under picks; Pete and Talon Graff went 9-6-0. Overall, Jared tallied a 30-15-0 record to lead the staff, while Pete and Kristian were second at 29-16-0.

Among 302 Tallysight experts in Week 11, Kristian and Pete ranked 10th and 11th head-to-head, while Stephen Serda’s 10-5-0 record put him in 16th place. Against the spread, Jared and Bryan were in the top 30. Jared ranked fifth over/under and seventh overall — while Pete, Kristian and Stephen were all in the top 30 overall.

Over the whole season, Kramer Sansone is ranked 11th head-to-head, John Dixon is seventh against the spread (while Mark Gunnels and Pete are both in the top 30) and Kristian, Jared and Talon are all in the top 10 over/under.