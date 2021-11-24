 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AP staff NFL preview and predictions for Week 12

The Chiefs are on their bye this week — but we’re still picking all of this weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader: the Chicago Bears (3-7) on the road against the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at 11:30 a.m. (Arrowhead Time), the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at 3:30 p.m. and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in The Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs — along with the Arizona Cardinals — have the week off.

Sunday’s late afternoon games will have a matchup in which Chiefs fans will be very interested: the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (5-5). According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points.

In Sunday’s early games, there are two big AFC matchups: the New England Patriots (7-4) playing host to the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) traveling to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4). Then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) are on the road for a big interconference matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (6-5).

The other late games will feature a big NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field — and an NFC game that should be a good matchup: the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-5).

Sunday Night Football will have an AFC North battle in which the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will host the Cleveland Browns (6-5). Then Week 12 will conclude with the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in our nation’s capital to face the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday Night Football.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 104-58-3

Poll

Which team wins Bears (3-7) at Lions (0-9-1)?

view results
  • 66%
    Bears
    (156 votes)
  • 33%
    Lions
    (80 votes)
236 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (5-5) at Cowboys (7-3)?

view results
  • 10%
    Raiders
    (24 votes)
  • 89%
    Cowboys
    (203 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (6-4) at Saints (5-5)?

view results
  • 60%
    Bills
    (138 votes)
  • 39%
    Saints
    (90 votes)
228 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-6) at Jaguars (2-8)?

view results
  • 52%
    Falcons
    (116 votes)
  • 47%
    Jaguars
    (105 votes)
221 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (2-8) at Texans (2-8)?

view results
  • 28%
    Jets
    (62 votes)
  • 71%
    Texans
    (155 votes)
217 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (5-6) at Giants (3-7)?

view results
  • 89%
    Eagles
    (189 votes)
  • 10%
    Giants
    (22 votes)
211 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (5-6) at Dolphins (4-7)?

view results
  • 50%
    Panthers
    (107 votes)
  • 49%
    Dolphins
    (103 votes)
210 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (8-3) at Patriots (7-4)?

view results
  • 19%
    Titans
    (43 votes)
  • 80%
    Patriots
    (175 votes)
218 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (7-3) at Colts (6-5)?

view results
  • 31%
    Buccaneers
    (68 votes)
  • 68%
    Colts
    (148 votes)
216 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (5-4-1) at Bengals (6-4)?

view results
  • 23%
    Steelers
    (50 votes)
  • 76%
    Bengals
    (161 votes)
211 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (6-4) at Broncos (5-5)?

view results
  • 56%
    Chargers
    (124 votes)
  • 43%
    Broncos
    (95 votes)
219 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (7-3) at Packers (8-3)?

view results
  • 37%
    Rams
    (80 votes)
  • 62%
    Packers
    (134 votes)
214 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (5-5) at 49ers (5-5)?

view results
  • 57%
    Vikings
    (120 votes)
  • 42%
    49ers
    (88 votes)
208 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (6-5) at Ravens (7-3)?

view results
  • 27%
    Browns
    (57 votes)
  • 72%
    Ravens
    (153 votes)
210 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (3-7) at Washington (4-6)?

view results
  • 27%
    Seahawks
    (58 votes)
  • 72%
    Washington
    (155 votes)
213 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 8-7-1
Week 2 picks 10-6-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 10-6-0
Week 5 picks 11-5-0
Week 6 picks 9-4-1
Week 7 picks 10-3-0
Week 8 picks 8-7-0
Week 9 picks 8-6-0
Week 10 picks 9-4-1
Week 11 picks 11-4-0
Total 104-58-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Kramer Sansone 102 56 1 0.6447
2 2 Stephen Serda 104 60 1 0.6333
3 12 Kristian Gumminger 44 26 1 0.6268
3 3 Matt Stagner 94 56 1 0.6258
5 4 Talon Graff 102 62 1 0.6212
6 5 Bryan Stewart 101 63 1 0.6152
6 5 Ron Kopp Jr. 101 63 1 0.6152
6 7 Pete Sweeney 101 63 1 0.6152
9 7 Jared Sapp 99 65 1 0.6030
10 9 Mark Gunnels 79 53 1 0.5977
11 10 Rocky Magaña 97 67 1 0.5909
12 10 Ethan Willinger 95 69 1 0.5788
13 13 John Dixon 94 70 1 0.5727

In Week 11, Kristian Gumminger led the AP staff, going 12-3-0 with his head-to-head picks. Pete Sweney was right behind at 11-4-0. Against the spread, Jared Sapp and Bryan Stewart both went 10-5-0, while eight others were 9-6-0. Jared led the way with an 11-4-0 record on his over/under picks; Pete and Talon Graff went 9-6-0. Overall, Jared tallied a 30-15-0 record to lead the staff, while Pete and Kristian were second at 29-16-0.

Among 302 Tallysight experts in Week 11, Kristian and Pete ranked 10th and 11th head-to-head, while Stephen Serda’s 10-5-0 record put him in 16th place. Against the spread, Jared and Bryan were in the top 30. Jared ranked fifth over/under and seventh overall — while Pete, Kristian and Stephen were all in the top 30 overall.

Over the whole season, Kramer Sansone is ranked 11th head-to-head, John Dixon is seventh against the spread (while Mark Gunnels and Pete are both in the top 30) and Kristian, Jared and Talon are all in the top 10 over/under.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...