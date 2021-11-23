Chiefs extend long snapper James Winchester’s contract

When Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker’s beautifully executed his “pooch kick” during Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys — pinning Dallas to their goal line for their final possession — backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and punter/holder Tommy Townsend were assigned to break free, run downfield and down the kick.

But on replays from the end zone — while the rest of the linemen watched from the line of scrimmage — another Kansas City player could be seen streaking down the field: long snapper James Winchester.

He has now accumulated six and a half seasons of those kinds of plays — and now, the Chiefs have given the 32-year-old Winchester a contract extension.

We have signed LS James Winchester to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/0AWz9CYSg1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Winchester’s extension will keep him in Kansas City through the 2023 season — and according to his agent, will pay him more than any other long-snapper in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs have signed their long snapper, James Winchester, to a two-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid player at his position, his agent @KenSarnoff told espn. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021

This means that the special teams core — Butker, Townsend and Winchester — are now signed to the team through next season. It’s almost certain that the placekicker and punter will be extended after that.