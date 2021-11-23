 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs-Broncos flexed to Sunday Night Football

It goes from a Noon to 7:20 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pete Sweeney
Next weekend’s AFC West game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos has been flexed to Sunday Night Football, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs’ Week 13 home game was originally scheduled to begin at Noon and will now start at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Sunday Night Football was originally slated to feature an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, but Seattle (3-7) has lost five of its last six games and it appears likely they will miss the playoffs. The 49ers are 5-5.

NFL officials obviously feel that a 7-4 Chiefs team facing off against a division rival makes for a better primetime matchup. The decision gives the Chiefs their sixth primetime game this season. Teams are allowed a maximum of seven primetime games per season.

Sunday Night Football marks the first of three straight AFC West games for the Chiefs. They meet the Broncos again in Week 18.

