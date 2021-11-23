Week 12 AP NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs back in the top 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are suddenly being considered AFC playoff contenders once again after ripping off four wins in a row heading into the Week 12 bye week. Their offensive performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 was not as good as it was in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but a month of high-level defensive play has the nation excited about Kansas City again.

How will it impact the Arrowhead Pride Week 12 power rankings? Let’s find out:

This week’s voters were Kristian Gumminger, Mark Gunnels, Talon Graff, Ron Kopp Rocky Magaña, Jared Sapp, Matt Stagner, Bryan Stewart, Ethan Willinger and myself. I’m filling in for Tom on commentary this week, but we expect him back next week.

1. Arizona Cardinals (4th)

Colt McCoy’s 2-1 record as Kyler Murray works through injury is keeping the Cardinals in great position to nab the NFC bye.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6th)

The pesky Washington Football Team got you down? A Monday night date with the New York Giants is just what the doctor ordered for Tom.

3. Green Bay Packers (1st)

Four touchdowns against Minnesota from Aaron Rodgers, including two to Davante Adams. What happened to that Packers defense we were excited about? Kirk in daylight happened.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (8th)

Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has Kansas City feeling some kind of way.

5. Dallas Cowboys (2nd)

You can’t come to Arrowhead shorthanded and expect to win against the best defense in the league. OK, I’ll stop (for now).

6. New England Patriots (9th)

New England had been flying under the radar for a bit, but after a 25-0 win over Atlanta on Thursday Night Football, the Patriots are sitting in first place in the AFC East.

7. Baltimore Ravens (10th)

Even against whatever it is that’s happening in Chicago, a win with the backup on the road deserves some love.

8. Los Angeles Rams (7th)

No game for LA this week, and it dropped two positions. One has to think Sean McVay used the bye to figure out how to maximize the presence of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller.

9. Tennessee Titans (3rd) | This week’s big faller

All the Titans had to do was take care of a weak schedule down the stretch for the playoff freebie. They started that effort by losing to the Houston Texans.

10. Buffalo Bills (5th)

From the 2020 AFC title to 2021 Super Bowl aspirations to... out of the playoffs? Maybe.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (11th)

Justin Herbert managed to win a thriller against Pittsburgh to keep pace with Kansas City, but I have questions about this LA defense with Big Ben and company scoring 37, their highest point total of the season.

12. Indianapolis Colts (16th)

Don’t look now, but Indianapolis has won three games in a row and is knocking on the playoff door.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (12th)

A red-hot Raiders team to start the year has become a get-right opponent, and Cincy took full advantage.

14. Minnesota Vikings (17th)

After a big division win against the Packers, are the Vikings primed to make a late-season push to win the North?

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (15th)

Dropped a shootout to the Chargers, but perhaps they gain some confidence from their offensive performance.

16. Cleveland Browns (13th)

We’re not even sure if a healthy Baker Mayfield is good at this point. Now, we’re supposed to buy into an unhealthy Baker Mayfield?

17. San Francisco 49ers (20th)

As the 49ers get healthier, they are beginning to look more like the offense we expected at the beginning of the season.

18. New Orleans Saints (14th)

As Chiefs fans know well, Trevor Siemian ain’t it. I have a feeling the Saints know, too.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (22nd)

It was a good week for the Birds (from KC: you’re welcome), who are suddenly primed for a playoff push, considering the mediocrity at the bottom of the NFC playoff picture.

20. Carolina Panthers (19th)

Cam going home is too good a story for this team to miss the playoffs. Figure it out, Panthers!

21. Las Vegas Raiders (18th)

Derek Carr: “There’s definitely a feeling that enough is enough and we’ve got to win.”

Who’s gonna tell him?

22. Washington Football Team (27th) | This week’s high riser

The Team is suddenly winning games it isn’t supposed to — a fluke or a Team to watch?

23. Denver Broncos (23rd)

No movement for the donkeys while they were on the bye. They could provide the Chiefs a Thanksgiving gift by knocking off the Chargers on Sunday.

24. Seattle Seahawks (21st)

It’s looking more and more like a rather sad end to the Russel Wilson era in Seattle.

25. Atlanta Falcons (24th)

It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is — Atlanta will always serve New England as its punching bag.

26. Miami Dolphins (28th)

Coming off a win against the Jets — something the Bengals and Titans couldn’t do — so at least they have that going for them.

27. Chicago Bears (25th)

Now that Matt Nagy will supposedly be unemployed again, will Andy Reid bring him back as an assistant?

28. New York Giants (26th)

It is time for New York to have a real conversation about Dave Gettleman... and Joe Judge... and Daniel Jones.

29. Houston Texans (31st)

How about old friend David Culley helping out the Chiefs!? Spoilers indeed.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (29th)

A franchise with so much preseason hype for a rebuild and rebrand has never seemed so mundane.

31. New York Jets (30th)

Welcome back, Joe Flacco!

32. Detroit Lions (32nd)

Can the Lions grab their first win in a Thanksgiving miracle!?