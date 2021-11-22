Thanksgiving odds as they stand right now

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially on their bye week — one that coincides with Thanksgiving. We will get to the Chiefs’ opening odds for their Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

While we wait, let’s check out the current odds for the three Week 12 Thanksgiving games, according to Draftkings Sportsbook:

Bears at Lions (11:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time)

Old friend Matt Nagy’s Chicago Bears are visiting Detroit in desperate need of a win after dropping five games in a row. Losing to a winless Lions team may spell the end of the road for Nagy in Chicago.

As it stands, the Bears are 3.5-point favorites over the Lions.

Raiders at Cowboys (3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

The Chiefs will go from foes of the Dallas Cowboys to rooting for them — as the Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming off their 19-9 loss to the Chiefs, the Cowboys are 7-point favorites.

The Raiders have lost three games in a row after a 5-2 start.

Bills at Saints (7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

The Chiefs’ AFC title game opponent, the Buffalo Bills, are on the brink of falling out of their AFC East title race thanks to the surging New England Patriots. Beating the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving has suddenly become critical for Buffalo.

Despite having to travel to New Orleans, the Bills still come in as a 4.5-point favorite.