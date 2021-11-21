 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Cowboys: highlights from the game

Rounding up the top Kansas City plays from Week 11.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:

Travis Kelce direct snap, touchdown!

The key guys are starting to cook

Clyde returns with a score

A big-time play to keep the Chiefs in control

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...