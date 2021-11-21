Chiefs vs. Cowboys: highlights from the game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
Travis Kelce direct snap, touchdown!
Zeus, 6 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/fgnkyRkSsi— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 21, 2021
The key guys are starting to cook
Don’t let Frank and Chris get hot (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/pQJoZCkQLS— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 21, 2021
Clyde returns with a score
CEH score! (PLEASE be advised the end of this play is PG-13, think of the kids) pic.twitter.com/XF4srSi8ui— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 21, 2021
A big-time play to keep the Chiefs in control
What. A. Play. (via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/bZYHxYWd2p— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 21, 2021
