Early on Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs added starting safety Tyrann Mathieu to its injury report for its Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, listing the two-time All-Pro as questionable to play as the result of a knee injury.

S Tyrann Mathieu has been added to the injury report. He is now questionable for today's game with a knee injury. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2021

That’s what we know for sure. We don’t yet know if the injury occurred during pregame warmups — although given the timing of the announcement, this would seem likely — or the severity of the injury.

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m. ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that Mathieu’s knee swelled up overnight. He reported it to the team when he arrived at the stadium.

But a knee injury of any kind has the potential to be quite serious. So this makes it fairly likely that Mathieu will miss the game — and if he does play, the Chiefs are likely to be watching him very carefully.

UPDATE at 1:31 p.m. According to the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope, Mathieu is on the field, under observation by the team’s head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder.

Tyrann Mathieu is on the field under the watchful eye of head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder. Inactives are due in roughtly 30 minish, so we'll know if Mathieu is up for today's game. https://t.co/v4g8vgs8Cd — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 21, 2021

UPDATE at 1:42 p.m. KSHB-TV’s Aaron Ladd posted a video of Burkholder and Mathieu talking as they left the field.

#Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu and trainer Rick Burkholder talked for a while before leaving the field pregame. pic.twitter.com/GWEKOEl1tG — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 21, 2021

This is further complicated by the fact the safety Armani Watts missed Friday’s practice with an illness and was also listed as questionable for the game. If he is unable to go, that only leaves safeties Juan Thornhill and Daniel Sorensen available to play.

We will know whether Mathieu will be available about 90 minutes before kickoff, when the inactive lists for the game are released.