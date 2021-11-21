Chiefs-Cowboys inactives: Mathieu, Sneed and Edwards-Helaire in; Gore out

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) and wide receiver Marcus Kemp will sit out the game, while safety Tyrann Mathieu (knee), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and safety Armani Watts (illness) will all play against Dallas.

Niang had already been listed as out for the game. Mathieu was unexpectedly listed as questionable early on Sunday afternoon. Kemp was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Thursday. Edwards-Helaire was listed as questionable after the team activated him from its Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. Both Sneed and Watts were listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

While it’s likely Edwards-Helaire will start the game, he and Darrel Williams will probably split carries fairly equally — and with running back Derrick Gore inactive, Jerick McKinnon will get whatever is left. With backup offensive lineman Mike Remmers on injured reserve, Andrew Wylie will get his second start of the season at right tackle.

On Saturday, the team also elevated practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the active roster as a COVID replacement. Fountain will dress for the game — and will likely take Kemp’s place on special-teams snaps. Like any other elevated player, Fountain will automatically be returned to the practice squad on Monday. But because he was designated as a COVID replacement, this move will not count against Fountain’s limit of two elevations for the season.

This week, nine other Chiefs received treatment for injuries — but all practiced fully throughout the team’s preparation for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have also released their list of inactives for the game. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph (personal) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hamstring) will not play.

On Friday, Cooper was placed on the Cowboys’ Reserve/COVID list — and Smith, Joseph and Wright were all listed as questionable for the game.

On Saturday, Dallas moved practice-squad defensive back Kyron Brown to the roster with a standard elevation — and used a COVID elevation on defensive back Deante Burton. Both are active for the game.