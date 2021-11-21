Filed under: Chiefs vs. Dallas: First half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Nov 21, 2021, 3:07pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Dallas: First half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images For the NFL’s Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium. What’s on your mind during the first half? If you need the discussion of the early games, here it is. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...