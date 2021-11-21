Early games discussion

In Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs don’t kick off against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium until 3:25 Arrowhead Time. But until then there’s plenty of NFL action:
- Green Bay Packers (8-2) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-3) at Chicago Bears (3-6) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Houston Texans (1-8) at Tennessee Titans (8-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)
- New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)
- Washington Football Team (3-6) at Carolina Panthers (5-5)
- San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
- Miami Dolphins (3-7) at New York Jets (2-7)
- Detroit Lions (0-8-1) at Cleveland Browns (5-5)
So while we wait, let’s talk about what’s happening in the early games.
