 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Early games discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

In Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs don’t kick off against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium until 3:25 Arrowhead Time. But until then there’s plenty of NFL action:

So while we wait, let’s talk about what’s happening in the early games.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...