Cowboys vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

In one of the NFL’s biggest Week 11 games, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on Fox — locally on WDAF/4.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here . All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

Both teams are leading their respective divisions. Going into the game, the Cowboys possess a 7-2 record that holds a commanding lead in the NFC East. At 6-4, the Chiefs lead the AFC West by half a game over the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — but are only one game ahead of the last-place Denver Broncos. Dallas would hold the NFC’s third postseason seed if the season ended today, while the Chiefs would be seeded fourth in the AFC.

The Cowboys need a win to stay competitive with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, while the Chiefs — with little remaining chance to earn a fourth-straight postseason bye — need a win to maintain their AFC West lead, hoping to salvage a home game in the Wild Card round. Both teams enter the game on the heels of blowout victories. The Cowboys earned a 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Chiefs notched a 41-14 win over the Raiders to take the division lead.

After an unprecedented five-game slump with a passer rating below the league average, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned in a stellar performance against the Raiders, completing 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns to be named the AFC’s offensive player of the week. He’ll face a Cowboys defense that has allowed the league’s fourth-lowest passer rating this season — mainly on the strength of its 14 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is turning in the best season of his six-year career, leading the league with a passer rating of 110.8. While he’ll be facing a Kansas City defense that is ranked 23rd in passer rating allowed this season, he’ll have to do it without wide receiver Amari Cooper — currently on the team’s Reserve/COVID list. And over the last three games, the Chiefs’ defense has allowed just 38 points.

The Cowboys’ two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliot isn’t having his best season — but he and running back Tony Pollard have still combined for more than 1100 yards on the ground in 2021. For the Chiefs, starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from injured reserve after missing five games with a sprained MCL — and is expected to play on Sunday.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.

COVID-19: Per Kansas City, Missouri city ordinance, masks are required in public indoor spaces — regardless of vaccination status. Unless actively eating or drinking, stadium guests will be asked to wear masks on the CommunityAmerica Club Level, in the Ford Founder's Club, Foolish Lounge, Broadcast Lounge, Signature Suite Lounge, Locker Room Club, Tickets for Less Penthouse, Draft Room and Chiefs Pro Shop.

Per Kansas City, Missouri city ordinance, — regardless of vaccination status. Unless actively eating or drinking, stadium guests will be asked to wear masks on the CommunityAmerica Club Level, in the Ford Founder’s Club, Foolish Lounge, Broadcast Lounge, Signature Suite Lounge, Locker Room Club, Tickets for Less Penthouse, Draft Room and Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks are not required outdoors — but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com.

— but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Arrowhead Stadium events. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.