Cowboys vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Game
In one of the NFL’s biggest Week 11 games, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on Fox — locally on WDAF/4.
Both teams are leading their respective divisions. Going into the game, the Cowboys possess a 7-2 record that holds a commanding lead in the NFC East. At 6-4, the Chiefs lead the AFC West by half a game over the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — but are only one game ahead of the last-place Denver Broncos. Dallas would hold the NFC’s third postseason seed if the season ended today, while the Chiefs would be seeded fourth in the AFC.
The Cowboys need a win to stay competitive with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, while the Chiefs — with little remaining chance to earn a fourth-straight postseason bye — need a win to maintain their AFC West lead, hoping to salvage a home game in the Wild Card round. Both teams enter the game on the heels of blowout victories. The Cowboys earned a 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Chiefs notched a 41-14 win over the Raiders to take the division lead.
After an unprecedented five-game slump with a passer rating below the league average, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned in a stellar performance against the Raiders, completing 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns to be named the AFC’s offensive player of the week. He’ll face a Cowboys defense that has allowed the league’s fourth-lowest passer rating this season — mainly on the strength of its 14 interceptions.
Meanwhile, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is turning in the best season of his six-year career, leading the league with a passer rating of 110.8. While he’ll be facing a Kansas City defense that is ranked 23rd in passer rating allowed this season, he’ll have to do it without wide receiver Amari Cooper — currently on the team’s Reserve/COVID list. And over the last three games, the Chiefs’ defense has allowed just 38 points.
The Cowboys’ two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliot isn’t having his best season — but he and running back Tony Pollard have still combined for more than 1100 yards on the ground in 2021. For the Chiefs, starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from injured reserve after missing five games with a sprained MCL — and is expected to play on Sunday.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Weather forecast: Sunny and 55, winds NNW 13 mph
- Matchup history: 7-4 Cowboys (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee John Hussey (35), umpire Alan Eck (76), down judge Sarah Thomas (53), line judge Carl Johnson (101), field judge Jabir Walker (26), side judge Allen Baynes (56), back judge Brad Freeman (88), replay official Jamie Nicholson and replay assistant Denise Crudup.
- Pageantry: Colors: Missiouri National Guard. National Anthem: Navy master sergeant Robert Carter. Flyover: four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: former Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. Spirit Leader: Marine veteran Bryan Meyer, CEO of Veterans Community Project.
- Television broadcast: with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews on WDAF (Fox/4-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KDFW (Fox/4-Dallas) and Fox affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 227
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM-Kansas City)
- Cowboys radio broadcast: with Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg and Kristi Scales on KLBJ (590 AM-Dallas) and Cowboys Radio Network affiliates
- Enemy SB Nation site: Blogging the Boys
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
What you need to know in the stadium
- Parking lots open: 11 a.m.
- Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.
- COVID-19: Per Kansas City, Missouri city ordinance, masks are required in public indoor spaces — regardless of vaccination status. Unless actively eating or drinking, stadium guests will be asked to wear masks on the CommunityAmerica Club Level, in the Ford Founder’s Club, Foolish Lounge, Broadcast Lounge, Signature Suite Lounge, Locker Room Club, Tickets for Less Penthouse, Draft Room and Chiefs Pro Shop.
- Masks are not required outdoors — but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com.
- Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
- Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
- Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Arrowhead Stadium events. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
2021 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 12
|Browns
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
33-29
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 19
|@Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore
|Lost
36-35
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 26
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
30-24
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 3
|@Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia
|Won
42-30
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
28-20
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 17
|@Washington
|FedEx Field
Washington
|Won
31-13
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 24
|@Titans
|Nissan Stadium
Nashville
|Lost
27-3
|Wk
8
|Mon
Nov 1
|Giants
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 7
|Packers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
13-7
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 14
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
41-14
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 21
|Cowboys
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
12
|Bye
Week
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 5
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 12
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
15
|Thu
Dec 16
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|FOX/NFLN
Amazon
7:20 pm
|Wk
16
|Sun
Dec 26
|Steelers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 2
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sun
Jan 9
|@Broncos
|Empire Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 pm
Loading comments...