Chiefs activate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, make 2 other roster moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve ahead of the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs announced that — and two other roster moves — on their official Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

We have waived TE Daniel Brown.



We have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Injured Reserve.



We have activated Practice Squad player WR Daurice Fountain via COVID replacement. pic.twitter.com/uWNzfW2K0S — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2021

Another tweet from the Chiefs notes that Edwards-Helaire is officially questionable for the game, though it is doubtful the Chiefs would bother adding him to the active roster if they did not believe he would be ready to play. Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain during the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills and missed five games. He has practiced with the Chiefs the last two weeks, and on Friday, head coach Andy Reid noted he had a good week of work.

Darrel Williams led the way on the ground for the Chiefs in Edwards-Helaire’s absence, rushing 69 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in 24 receptions for 226 yards and a score. With Edwards-Helaire back in the mix, Williams will likely revert to his third-down, change-of-pace role.

The Chiefs waived tight end Dan Brown, but it is a good bet he ends up on the team’s practice squad should he clear waivers. The Chiefs acquired Brown in exchange for right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back in early November (more on the trade here).

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain has been activated for the game through COVID practice squad elevation, and he will revert to the practice squad on Monday. Fountain will fill in for Marcus Kemp, who will miss the game while on the Reserve/COVID list.