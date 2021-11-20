Arrowheadlines: The incredible road traveled for L’Jarius Sneed

The latest

But there’s something else you should know about the Sneeds. Something of which most everyone back in Minden, Louisiana, is already well aware. In a town of 12,000, they carry a legacy much different than football. They are a family of generational imprisonment. A family with murder convictions, drug arrests and life sentences in their past and present. A 24-year-old’s thriving football career has freed them from that history, they believe, but it’s not been enough to release the burden from its actual savior. NFL stardom, as it turns out, is not enough to relieve the anxiety, not enough to ease the insecurity. Not when those roots were planted decades ago. And that’s what L’Jarius Sneed isn’t quite sure he is ready to share as he leans forward in his patio chair. “What I’m still trying to understand,” he says quietly, “is how the childhood trauma I went through is still messing with my head.” With his index and middle fingers, he taps his right temple.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Sunday’s marquee matchup between the Cowboys and Chiefs features two explosive offenses that combine to average 839.5 total yards per outing — that’s the sixth-highest figure by opponents for a game taking place in Week 11 or later since 1950, per NFL Research. It’s the most since the Chiefs-Rams Week 11 game in 2018, when Los Angeles won in an epic shootout, 54-51. I predict the ‘Boys and Chiefs will also combine to score 105 points on Sunday, with Kansas City winning on a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker, causing Arrowhead to hit record-breaking decibels.

On Wednesday, Mike McCarthy mentioned that the Cowboys coaching staff has been watching an extra amount of film on their next opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, due to the fact that they rarely play each other. In fact, only three other teams have played less games against the Cowboys than the Chiefs. Those three teams - the Texans, Ravens, and Jaguars - are the three newest franchises to the NFL. That makes it even more surprising to think of how little these two have played each other considering they both had their inaugural season in 1960. And yet, only 11 games have been played between the Cowboys and the Chiefs, and only four of them coming in this century.

THING I DON’T LIKE: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to rush for more than 19.5 yards against the Cowboys. The return of the run (handoff) to the RPO, especially early in the game, made a huge difference for Kansas City in last week’s blowout win over Las Vegas. The Chiefs’ offense navigated and dominated the Raiders’ pressure front. In K.C.’s past three games — all wins — Mahomes has 10, -2 and zero rushing yards. Whether or not Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to action this week, RB Darrel Williams has been surging, with 331 scrimmage yards over the past three games. All of this drives the higher-probability outcome to Mahomes rushing for fewer than 19.5 yards.

Bold prediction: Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons will set the Cowboys’ single-season rookie record for sacks. He needs three against the Chiefs to break DeMarcus Ware’s record of eight in 2005; he has six on the season so far, including 3.5 in his past two games. The Cowboys will make him a matchup nightmare for the Kansas City offense. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been sacked 17 times this year, including nine times at home. — Todd Archer Stat to know: According to ESPN coverage metrics and NFL Next Gen Stats, Mahomes has seen two high safeties at the NFL’s highest rate (61%). The Cowboys play two high safeties at the sixth-lowest rate (33%).

Chiefs will soon start thinking about “what’s next” from stadium standpoint | PFT

Via James Palmer of NFL Media, team owner Clark Hunt recently told reporters that the team will be monitoring the efforts of baseball’s Royals as they explore a potential move to downtown Kansas City. The Chiefs and Royals currently have companion stadiums in the same complex. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the [Truman] Sports Complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us,” Hunt said, per Fox4KC.com. “We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.” The team’s lease at Arrowhead Stadium expires in nine years. Another renovation to the venue is a possibility, according to Hunt. A new stadium built on the site of the Royals’ current venue could make sense. That would allow the Chiefs to play at Arrowhead while the new stadium is constructed. Then there’s the issue of who will pay for the new stadium. Most owners seek significant taxpayer contributions to such projects, under the threat (sometimes subtle, sometimes not) of relocation if the public money isn’t available.

Chiefs coach Andy Heck proud of truly revamped O-line

With five new starters on opening day, the revamped offensive line was going to need time to gel. But now — midway through the season — Football Outsiders data ranks the unit 12th in run blocking and sixth in pass blocking. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus grades rank Kansas City as second-best in run blocking and sixth-best in pass blocking. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck talked about his new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was acquired through a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. “Yeah, he’s come a long way,” said Heck. “I’ve really been pleased with how he’s worked and progressed every day — every week. He’s a football guy. He loves football. He wants to be great. So you can work with that.” But Heck said that when transitioning to the Chiefs’ pass-first offense, there is still a lot for Brown to absorb. “There’s so many little details, angles, this and that, the other communication,” he noted. “It takes time to pick these things up.

