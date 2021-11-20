90% of Chiefs’ fan base believes following win over Raiders

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans — and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Kansas City confidence

Whether or not the Chiefs are back might be something that remains up for debate, but one thing is for sure after this poll — the fan base believes again, with the confidence number growing to 91% (from 58% last week) following the Chiefs’ 41-14 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Could we see it grow to 100% next poll? If the Chiefs can handle the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there is a good chance. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Cowboys.

Reacts national voting

The Chiefs actually cracked the top of the list for desired Super Bowl matchups among NFL fans: 12% of league-wide fans would like to finally see Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers.

This one seems obvious — the Carolina Panthers weren’t going to give Cam Newton $4.5 million guaranteed to sit on the bench behind PJ Walker.

I found these results much more surprising than those regarding Newton. New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has looked the part, though only 52% of league-wide fans think he is the long-term answer for Bill Belichick at quarterback.