Chiefs vs. Cowboys final injury report: Amari Cooper ruled out for game

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City faces the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Lucas Niang T Ribs DNP DNP DNP OUT Armani Watts DB Illness - - DNP QUEST L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP LP QUEST Trey Smith G Ankle FP FP FP - Joe Thuney G Hand FP FP FP - Orlando Brown T Toe FP FP FP - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP FP FP - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP FP - Tyreek Hill WR Groin FP FP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Hip - FP FP - Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FP FP FP - Mike Hughes CB Elbow FP FP FP -

Cowboys

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kelvin Joseph CB NIR-Pers - DNP DNP QUEST Tyron Smith T Ankle LP LP LP QUEST Nahshon Wright CB Hamstring FP LP LP QUEST Ezekiel Elliott RB Knee FP FP FP - Amari Cooper WR Hamstring FP FP FP - CeeDee Lamb WR Triceps FP FP FP - Cedrick Wilson WR Shoulder FP FP FP - Will Grier QB Knee FP FP FP - Greg Zuerlein K Active (Rsv/COVID) - FP FP -

Some notes

Where is wide receiver Amari Cooper? The Cowboys placed wide receiver Amari Cooper on the Reserve/COVID list on Friday. Just as would be the case if he were on injured reserve, Cooper won’t be back on the active roster until he is activated from that list — so he is not on the injury report. The Cowboys have already ruled him out for Sunday’s game.

The #Cowboys have placed star WR Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list, knocking him out Sunday and putting his availability for Thursday in doubt as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), who has missed the last two games, is questionable . Dallas is hopeful he can play against the Chiefs, but he is reportedly a game-time decision.

. Dallas is hopeful he can play against the Chiefs, but he is reportedly a game-time decision. The only Chiefs player to miss practice this week was right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), who is the only Chiefs player to officially be ruled out . With Mike Remmers on injured reserve, Andrew Wylie is in line to make his second straight start.

this week was right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), who is the only Chiefs player to officially be ruled . With Mike Remmers on injured reserve, Andrew Wylie is in line to make his second straight start. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited all week and is questionable for the game. The most notable part of his listing is that his knee is bothering him. Leading into last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sneed was questionable with different injuries: his wrist and ankle. Despite the designation, he was active against the Raiders.

all week and is for the game. The most notable part of his listing is that his knee is bothering him. Leading into last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sneed was with different injuries: his wrist and ankle. Despite the designation, he was active against the Raiders. Derrick Nnadi (hip) was added to the injury report on Thursday, but he is good to go. Safety Armani Watts (illness) is questionable.

Where is wide receiver Marcus Kemp? On Thursday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Marcus Kemp on their Reserve/COVID list — but like the Cowboys’ Cooper, he is not on the injury report. Until we get word that he is off the list, he will be unavailable to play. Practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain being protected earlier this week makes him a likely Saturday elevation.

On Thursday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Marcus Kemp on their Reserve/COVID list — but like the Cowboys’ Cooper, he is not on the injury report. Until we get word that he is off the list, he will be unavailable to play. Practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain being protected earlier this week makes him a likely Saturday elevation. Where are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Kyle Long? Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice last Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively — so they do not appear on the injury report, either. The team has three weeks from the time they were designated to return to add them to the roster. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Edwards-Helaire had a good week of practice, so he may be activated on Saturday.

