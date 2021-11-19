Chiefs say they will cover expenses for Ariel Young, child injured in Britt Reid crash

The Kansas City Chiefs and the family of Ariel Young, the five-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid, released a joint statement early Friday afternoon.

Over the last several months, representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ariel Young and Ariel’s family have worked together, alongside medical experts, to develop a plan to take care of Ariel — both now, and for the rest of her life. The Chiefs and Ariel’s attorney, Tom Porto, announce today that the parties have finalized a comprehensive care plan that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability. Ariel’s recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day. Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school.

Britt Reid, 36, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night, Feb. 4 2021, and he was eventually charged with a DWI stemming from the incident. A test of Britt’s blood serum following the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to be at .113. Young initially suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

Britt is the son of current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He had served the Chiefs in various coaching roles since Andy’s arrival in 2013 and was the team’s outside linebackers coach at the time of the occurrence.

Britt did not travel with the Chiefs down to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV, which took place only days after the incident. The club let Britt’s contract expire on Feb. 10 of this year.