Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Cowboys in the game of the year

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs went out to Las Vegas and beat the Raiders, but they are returning home to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the "Preston Road Trophy" game on Sunday.

Of course, we simulated it first in the EA Universe.

The Chiefs defense came out to play, especially cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who intercepted Dak Prescott on the game's first play. On the second drive of the game, when the Cowboys were inside the red zone, Sneed forced a fumble recovered and taken to the house by cornerback Charvarius Ward.

The red-zone defense was the only bright spot in the game, as it played superbly, forcing two turnovers. If the Chiefs' defense can play like this during their contest, it could be an easy victory.

The Chiefs led the Cowboys 28-14 at halftime, but Dallas would not go away. The Cowboys rallied back, going on a 13-3 run in the second half, and they had the ball in Chiefs territory down 31-27 with less than a minute to go in the game.

The Cowboys' drive ended with an Amari Cooper touchdown, leaving 16 seconds on the clock. When you give Mahomes any time, he will try to make the most of it.

On the first play, the Chiefs go the ball to the Cowboys' 45-yard line, and then it was Hail Mary time. But Mahomes was intercepted at the goal line.

The story of the game was the Chiefs' second-half offense, as it could not get going. The lack of the running game by the Chiefs truly showed as Kansas City continued to throw the ball, even when up by double digits. That led to three punts in the second half — and a stunning loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Final score: Cowboys 34, Chiefs 31

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 26/36, 379 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Dak Prescott 31/41, 350 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Ezekiel Elliott 25 att, 240 yards, 2 TD

Amari Cooper 10 rec, 163 yards, 1 TD

Tyreek Hill 7 rec 142 yards

Demarcus Robinson 6 rec, 86 yards, 1 TD

Anthony Hitchens 8 tackles (5 solo), 2.0 sacks

Melvin Ingram 4 tackles (3 solo) 2.0 sacks

L'Jarius Sneed 10 tackles (8 solo) 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF

Nick Bolton 16 tackles (5 solo)

In Week 12, the Chiefs have a bye week and will enjoy their Thanksgiving week off. When they come back in Week 13, they will take on the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff coming at Noon.