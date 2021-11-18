Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: Derrick Nnadi added to report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City faces the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Lucas Niang OL Ribs DNP DNP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP - - Orlando Brown T Toe FP FP - - Trey Smith OL Ankle FP FP - - Joe Thuney OL Hand FP FP - - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP FP - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP - - Tyreek Hill WR Groin FP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Hip - FP - - Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FP FP - - Mike Hughes CB Elbow FP FP - -

Cowboys

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kelvin Joseph CB NIR-Pers - DNP - - Tyron Smith T Ankle LP LP - - Nashon Wright CB Hamstring FP LP - - Ezekiel Elliot RB Knee FP FP - - Amari Cooper WR Hamstring FP FP - - CeeDee Lamb WR Triceps FP FP - - Cedrick Wilson WR Shoulder FP FP - - Will Grier QB Knee FP FP - - Greg Zuerlein K Activated (R/Covid) - FP - -

Some notes

The only Chiefs player to miss practice this week is right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), who has been out both days. With Mike Remmers on injured reserve, Andrew Wylie could be in line to make his second straight start.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was the only Chiefs player listed as limited, as he has now been listed for back-to-back days. The most notable part of his listing is that his knee is bothering him. Leading into last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sneed was questionable with different injuries — his wrist and his ankle.

An interesting point here — Derrick Nnadi (hip) was added to the injury report on Thursday, but he still was listed as a full participant. This likely means that Nnadi's hip was sore prior to practice and he just needed treatment. A limited status at practice may have indicated the injury occurred during the workout. Still, Friday's status will be one to watch as Nnadi has been playing well lately.

Where is wide receiver Marcus Kemp? On Thursday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Marcus Kemp on their Reserve/COVID list. Just as would be the case if he were on injured reserve, Kemp won't be back on the active roster until he is activated from that list — so he is not on the injury report.

Where are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Kyle Long? Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice last Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks from the time they were designated to return to add them to the roster.

Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice last Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks from the time they were designated to return to add them to the roster. We outlined everything we know about the status of Edwards-Helaire here.

Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), who has missed the last two games, was limited for the second straight day. Dallas is reportedly optimistic about him making his return against Kansas City.

