 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AP staff NFL preview and predictions for Week 11

The Chiefs play the Cowboys on Sunday, but we’re picking all of this weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the New England Patriots (6-4) on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday Night Football.

In one of the week’s biggest matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, there are two other big games. As the Chiefs play the Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). Then the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football.

Sunday’s early games will feature the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) traveling to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (6-3), a big NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers (8-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) in Minneapolis and the Chicago Bears (3-6) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

The remaining late afternoon game will be an NFC West battle in which the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) will be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Week 11 will conclude with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) hosting the New York Giants (3-6) on Monday Night Football.

A total of 15 games are on the schedule this weekend. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be on their bye weeks.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 93-54-3

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Falcons (4-5)?

view results
  • 81%
    Patriots
    (273 votes)
  • 18%
    Falcons
    (60 votes)
333 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (8-2) at Vikings (4-5)?

view results
  • 66%
    Packers
    (217 votes)
  • 33%
    Vikings
    (107 votes)
324 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (5-5) at Bills (6-3)?

view results
  • 34%
    Colts
    (111 votes)
  • 65%
    Bills
    (207 votes)
318 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (0-8-1) at Browns (5-5)?

view results
  • 21%
    Lions
    (66 votes)
  • 78%
    Browns
    (246 votes)
312 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7)?

view results
  • 75%
    Dolphins
    (228 votes)
  • 24%
    Jets
    (75 votes)
303 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (5-4) at Eagles (4-6)?

view results
  • 44%
    Saints
    (135 votes)
  • 55%
    Eagles
    (167 votes)
302 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Washington (3-6) at Panthers (5-5)?

view results
  • 27%
    Washington
    (83 votes)
  • 72%
    Panthers
    (224 votes)
307 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (4-5) at Jaguars (2-7)?

view results
  • 90%
    49ers
    (270 votes)
  • 9%
    Jaguars
    (27 votes)
297 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-8) at Titans (8-2)?

view results
  • 7%
    Texans
    (24 votes)
  • 92%
    Titans
    (278 votes)
302 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (6-3) at Bears (3-6)?

view results
  • 72%
    Ravens
    (220 votes)
  • 27%
    Bears
    (85 votes)
305 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (5-4) at Raiders (5-4)?

view results
  • 71%
    Bengals
    (225 votes)
  • 28%
    Raiders
    (91 votes)
316 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (8-2) at Seahawks (3-6)?

view results
  • 68%
    Cardinals
    (200 votes)
  • 31%
    Seahawks
    (92 votes)
292 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (5-3-1) at Chargers (5-4)?

view results
  • 45%
    Steelers
    (138 votes)
  • 54%
    Chargers
    (166 votes)
304 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (3-6) at Buccaneers (6-3)?

view results
  • 16%
    Giants
    (49 votes)
  • 83%
    Buccaneers
    (245 votes)
294 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 8-7-1
Week 2 picks 10-6-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 10-6-0
Week 5 picks 11-5-0
Week 6 picks 9-4-1
Week 7 picks 10-3-0
Week 8 picks 8-7-0
Week 9 picks 8-6-0
Week 10 picks 9-4-1
Total 93-54-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Kramer Sansone 95 48 1 0.6632
2 2 Stephen Serda 94 55 1 0.6300
3 3 Matt Stagner 84 51 1 0.6213
4 4 Talon Graff 92 57 1 0.6167
5 4 Bryan Stewart 91 58 1 0.6100
5 8 Ron Kopp Jr. 91 58 1 0.6100
7 4 Jared Sapp 90 59 1 0.6033
7 4 Pete Sweeney 90 59 1 0.6033
9 10 Mark Gunnels 69 48 1 0.5890
10 9 Ethan Willinger 87 62 1 0.5833
10 11 Rocky Magaña 87 62 1 0.5833
12 13 Kristian Gumminger 32 23 1 0.5804
13 12 John Dixon 86 63 1 0.5767

In Week 10, Kramer Sansone and Kristian Gumminger led the Arrowhead Pride staff with 8-5-1 records head-to-head. Six other contributors went 7-6-1. Against the spread, John Dixon, Rocky Magaña, Bryan Stewart and Pete Sweeney all went 7-7-0. Kristian, Talon Graff and Jared Sapp all had 8-6-0 records picking the over/under; Kramer and Ron Kopp Jr. went 7-7-0. Overall, Kristian led the way at 22-19-1; four members of the staff had 20-21-1 records.

Among 310 Tallysight experts last week, Ron finished third head-to-head on the basis of which games he picked. He also ranked in the top 30 overall — while Kristian ranked in the top 30 over/under.

Among all Tallysight experts over the whole season, Kramer is now ranked sixth head-to-head. Against the spread, John is 16th, Mark Gunnels is 25th, Ron is 32nd and Pete is 34th. Kristian, Mark, Talon and Jared are ranked fourth, seventh, tenth and 17th in over/under.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...