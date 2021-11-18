Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the New England Patriots (6-4) on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday Night Football.
In one of the week’s biggest matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, there are two other big games. As the Chiefs play the Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). Then the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football.
Sunday’s early games will feature the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) traveling to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (6-3), a big NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers (8-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) in Minneapolis and the Chicago Bears (3-6) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).
The remaining late afternoon game will be an NFC West battle in which the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) will be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).
Week 11 will conclude with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) hosting the New York Giants (3-6) on Monday Night Football.
A total of 15 games are on the schedule this weekend. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be on their bye weeks.
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 93-54-3
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Falcons (4-5)?
-
81%
Patriots
-
18%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Packers (8-2) at Vikings (4-5)?
-
66%
Packers
-
33%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Colts (5-5) at Bills (6-3)?
-
34%
Colts
-
65%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Lions (0-8-1) at Browns (5-5)?
-
21%
Lions
-
78%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7)?
-
75%
Dolphins
-
24%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Saints (5-4) at Eagles (4-6)?
-
44%
Saints
-
55%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Washington (3-6) at Panthers (5-5)?
-
27%
Washington
-
72%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (4-5) at Jaguars (2-7)?
-
90%
49ers
-
9%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Texans (1-8) at Titans (8-2)?
-
7%
Texans
-
92%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (6-3) at Bears (3-6)?
-
72%
Ravens
-
27%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (5-4) at Raiders (5-4)?
-
71%
Bengals
-
28%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (8-2) at Seahawks (3-6)?
-
68%
Cardinals
-
31%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (5-3-1) at Chargers (5-4)?
-
45%
Steelers
-
54%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Giants (3-6) at Buccaneers (6-3)?
-
16%
Giants
-
83%
Buccaneers
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Total
|93-54-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kramer Sansone
|95
|48
|1
|0.6632
|2
|2
|Stephen Serda
|94
|55
|1
|0.6300
|3
|3
|Matt Stagner
|84
|51
|1
|0.6213
|4
|4
|Talon Graff
|92
|57
|1
|0.6167
|5
|4
|Bryan Stewart
|91
|58
|1
|0.6100
|5
|8
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|91
|58
|1
|0.6100
|7
|4
|Jared Sapp
|90
|59
|1
|0.6033
|7
|4
|Pete Sweeney
|90
|59
|1
|0.6033
|9
|10
|Mark Gunnels
|69
|48
|1
|0.5890
|10
|9
|Ethan Willinger
|87
|62
|1
|0.5833
|10
|11
|Rocky Magaña
|87
|62
|1
|0.5833
|12
|13
|Kristian Gumminger
|32
|23
|1
|0.5804
|13
|12
|John Dixon
|86
|63
|1
|0.5767
In Week 10, Kramer Sansone and Kristian Gumminger led the Arrowhead Pride staff with 8-5-1 records head-to-head. Six other contributors went 7-6-1. Against the spread, John Dixon, Rocky Magaña, Bryan Stewart and Pete Sweeney all went 7-7-0. Kristian, Talon Graff and Jared Sapp all had 8-6-0 records picking the over/under; Kramer and Ron Kopp Jr. went 7-7-0. Overall, Kristian led the way at 22-19-1; four members of the staff had 20-21-1 records.
Among 310 Tallysight experts last week, Ron finished third head-to-head on the basis of which games he picked. He also ranked in the top 30 overall — while Kristian ranked in the top 30 over/under.
Among all Tallysight experts over the whole season, Kramer is now ranked sixth head-to-head. Against the spread, John is 16th, Mark Gunnels is 25th, Ron is 32nd and Pete is 34th. Kristian, Mark, Talon and Jared are ranked fourth, seventh, tenth and 17th in over/under.
