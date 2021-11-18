Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the New England Patriots (6-4) on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday Night Football.

In one of the week’s biggest matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, there are two other big games. As the Chiefs play the Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). Then the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football.

Sunday’s early games will feature the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) traveling to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (6-3), a big NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers (8-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) in Minneapolis and the Chicago Bears (3-6) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

The remaining late afternoon game will be an NFC West battle in which the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) will be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Week 11 will conclude with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) hosting the New York Giants (3-6) on Monday Night Football.

A total of 15 games are on the schedule this weekend. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be on their bye weeks.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 93-54-3

Poll Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Falcons (4-5)? Patriots

Falcons vote view results 81% Patriots (273 votes)

18% Falcons (60 votes) 333 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (8-2) at Vikings (4-5)? Packers

Vikings vote view results 66% Packers (217 votes)

33% Vikings (107 votes) 324 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (5-5) at Bills (6-3)? Colts

Bills vote view results 34% Colts (111 votes)

65% Bills (207 votes) 318 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (0-8-1) at Browns (5-5)? Lions

Browns vote view results 21% Lions (66 votes)

78% Browns (246 votes) 312 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7)? Dolphins

Jets vote view results 75% Dolphins (228 votes)

24% Jets (75 votes) 303 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Saints (5-4) at Eagles (4-6)? Saints

Eagles vote view results 44% Saints (135 votes)

55% Eagles (167 votes) 302 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Washington (3-6) at Panthers (5-5)? Washington

Panthers vote view results 27% Washington (83 votes)

72% Panthers (224 votes) 307 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins 49ers (4-5) at Jaguars (2-7)? 49ers

Jaguars vote view results 90% 49ers (270 votes)

9% Jaguars (27 votes) 297 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (1-8) at Titans (8-2)? Texans

Titans vote view results 7% Texans (24 votes)

92% Titans (278 votes) 302 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (6-3) at Bears (3-6)? Ravens

Bears vote view results 72% Ravens (220 votes)

27% Bears (85 votes) 305 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (5-4) at Raiders (5-4)? Bengals

Raiders vote view results 71% Bengals (225 votes)

28% Raiders (91 votes) 316 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (8-2) at Seahawks (3-6)? Cardinals

Seahawks vote view results 68% Cardinals (200 votes)

31% Seahawks (92 votes) 292 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (5-3-1) at Chargers (5-4)? Steelers

Chargers vote view results 45% Steelers (138 votes)

54% Chargers (166 votes) 304 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (3-6) at Buccaneers (6-3)? Giants

Buccaneers vote view results 16% Giants (49 votes)

83% Buccaneers (245 votes) 294 votes total Vote Now

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kramer Sansone 95 48 1 0.6632 2 2 Stephen Serda 94 55 1 0.6300 3 3 Matt Stagner 84 51 1 0.6213 4 4 Talon Graff 92 57 1 0.6167 5 4 Bryan Stewart 91 58 1 0.6100 5 8 Ron Kopp Jr. 91 58 1 0.6100 7 4 Jared Sapp 90 59 1 0.6033 7 4 Pete Sweeney 90 59 1 0.6033 9 10 Mark Gunnels 69 48 1 0.5890 10 9 Ethan Willinger 87 62 1 0.5833 10 11 Rocky Magaña 87 62 1 0.5833 12 13 Kristian Gumminger 32 23 1 0.5804 13 12 John Dixon 86 63 1 0.5767

In Week 10, Kramer Sansone and Kristian Gumminger led the Arrowhead Pride staff with 8-5-1 records head-to-head. Six other contributors went 7-6-1. Against the spread, John Dixon, Rocky Magaña, Bryan Stewart and Pete Sweeney all went 7-7-0. Kristian, Talon Graff and Jared Sapp all had 8-6-0 records picking the over/under; Kramer and Ron Kopp Jr. went 7-7-0. Overall, Kristian led the way at 22-19-1; four members of the staff had 20-21-1 records.

Among 310 Tallysight experts last week, Ron finished third head-to-head on the basis of which games he picked. He also ranked in the top 30 overall — while Kristian ranked in the top 30 over/under.

Among all Tallysight experts over the whole season, Kramer is now ranked sixth head-to-head. Against the spread, John is 16th, Mark Gunnels is 25th, Ron is 32nd and Pete is 34th. Kristian, Mark, Talon and Jared are ranked fourth, seventh, tenth and 17th in over/under.