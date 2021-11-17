Chiefs vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: L’Jarius Sneed limited to start week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City faces the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Lucas Niang
|T
|Ribs
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Cowboys
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Tyron Smith
|T
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Triceps
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Will Grier
|QB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nahshon Wright
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The only Chiefs player to miss practice on Wednesday was right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs). With Mike Remmers on injured reserve, Andrew Wylie could be in line to make his second straight start.
- Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was the only Chiefs player listed as limited. The most notable part of his listing is that his knee is bothering him. Leading into last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sneed was questionable with different injuries — his wrist and his ankle.
- Where are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Kyle Long? Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice last Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks from the time they were designated to return to add them to the roster.
- We outlined everything we know about the status of Edwards-Helaire here.
- The Cowboys only had one limited player, left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), who has missed the last two games. Dallas is reportedly optimistic about him making his return against Kansas City.
