Chiefs vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: L’Jarius Sneed limited to start week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City faces the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Lucas Niang T Ribs DNP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - - Trey Smith G Ankle FP - - - Joe Thuney G Hand FP - - - Orlando Brown T Toe FP - - - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP - - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP - - - Tyreek Hill WR Groin FP - - - Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FP - - - Mike Hughes CB Elbow FP - - -

Cowboys

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Tyron Smith T Ankle LP - - - Ezekiel Elliott RB Knee FP - - - Amari Cooper WR Hamstring FP - - - CeeDee Lamb WR Triceps FP - - - Cedrick Wilson WR Shoulder FP - - - Will Grier QB Knee FP - - - Nahshon Wright CB Hamstring FP - - -

Some notes