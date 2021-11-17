Chiefs provide the latest on Clyde-Edwards Helaire’s status

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided somewhat of an update on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire during this week’s press conferences — ahead of the team’s upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Chiefs designated Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an MCL sprain during the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, on Wednesday, November 10, opening up a 21-day window for the team to activate him. At this writing, the Chiefs have 14 days remaining on the three-week clock.

Speaking to the media on Friday, ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Reid said Edwards-Helaire was “a stretch” to play. The Chiefs opted to keep him on injured reserve. On Monday, Reid told the media that the running back had a “better shot this week,” and there was a “pretty good chance” he would be activated against the Cowboys for Week 11.

What makes the potential roster move more interesting is that backup running back Darrel Williams is coming off the most productive game of his career, with 144 yards on 20 touches. The Chiefs’ matchup against the Cowboys also leads into the bye week — and Reid confirmed that might factor into whether Kansas City brings him back.

“There’s a chance we go that direction,” said Reid. “We’re just looking to see how he does this week, and then we’ll go from there. If we feel like he’s not ready, then we won’t put him in there.”

In the five games in which he participated this season, Edwards-Helaire rushed 65 times for 304 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) while also bringing in eight receptions for 61 yards and two receiving touchdowns.