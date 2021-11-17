VIDEO: Breaking down film from Chiefs’ 41-14 win over Raiders

Every week, the Arrowhead Pride Film Room will be coming to you by way of the Arrowhead Pride YouTube page. Bryan Stewart, Talon Graff and I will be looking at plays from the previous Kansas City Chiefs’ game, breaking down the details and intricacies of those plays.
We talked about many different topics during the show. Here’s a guide to viewing each topic we hit on:
- (2:55-19:30): A review of Patrick Mahomes’ performance, highlighting how well he played when considering his timing, rhythm and comfort.
- (20:00-26:40): A review of run game, spotlighting big-man blocks by right guard Trey Smith, tight end Noah Gray and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
- (27:00-33:35): A review of running back Darrel Williams’ big-time touchdown catch and his overall performance as a pass-catcher.
- (33:55-41:00): A review of defensive tackle Jarran Reed’s first sack of the season, along with commentary on the rest of the pass rush.
- (41:20-49:50): A review of cornerback Rashad Fenton’s forced fumble and details about that specific play’s pass coverage.
- (49:55-55:00): We tried to make sense of Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s thought process on the key turnover of the game.
