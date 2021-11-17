2022 Pro Bowl voting is now underway

The 2022 Pro Bowl (presented by Verizon) will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6. Tickets for the game are available now at ProBowl.com. The game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC.

Players will be selected by fans, players and coaches. Each group’s votes will count one-third towards choosing 2021’s all-star players.

Pro Bowl voting (presented by Panini Trading Cards) is now open at NFL.com/ProBowlVote. Fan votes may be cast through Thursday, December 16 — and everyone who votes through the web site will be registered to win a trip to the game. Fans may vote as many times as they wish.

During the final two weeks of fan voting, votes may also be cast through Twitter by tweeting the hashtag #ProBowlVote — along with the player’s first and last name, the player’s official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name.

Players and coaches will cast their votes on December 17.

In all, 42 offensive players will be selected from each conference: six quarterbacks, six running backs, two fullbacks, eight wide receivers, four tight ends, six tackles, six guards and four centers.

On defense, voters will pick 36 players: six defensive ends, six defensive tackles, six outside linebackers, four middle linebackers, eight cornerbacks and six safeties.

10 special teams players will be honored: two each among punters, placekickers, long snappers, returners and coverage specialists.

Although the 2021 Pro Bowl wasn’t played because of the coronavirus pandemic, seven Kansas City Chiefs were chosen for the all-star team: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Frank Clark and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Cast your votes now!