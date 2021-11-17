Patrick Mahomes named AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week 10

The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as its AFC offensive player of the week for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 17, 2021

Mahomes went 35 of 50 for 406 yards and five passing touchdowns for a 127.6 passer rating in Kansas City’s 41-14 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

This award marks the seventh offensive player of the week award for Mahomes, who won two in 2018, one in 2019, two in 2020 and now two in 2021 (also in Week 1). Mahomes joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas (eight) and Dante Hall (seven) as players with at least seven Player of the Week awards in Chiefs history.

The quarterback is the first player in NFL history with three career games with at least 400 passing yards and five touchdown passes in his first five seasons.

In the other AFC awards, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard won defensive player of the week and Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed won special teams player of the week.