WATCH: GMFB points out some wild stats about Tyreek Hill

"There's never been a more appropriate nickname for a player than 'The Cheetah'."

Arrowhead Pride advocate and NFL Network host Peter Schrager was at it again on Wednesday morning, highlighting Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the show’s “What’s Your Beef” segment.

Through 84 career games, Hill is fourth in scrimmage yards, third in touchdowns and second in 25-plus-yard receptions in NFL history.

Schrager’s point is that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are often mentioned as future Pro Football Hall of Famers, but Hill deserves that as well.

He’s right.