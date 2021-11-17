Arrowheadlines: Against the Raiders, Mahomes looked calmer and more comfortable

The latest

There’s the Patrick Mahomes we know and love. He looked calmer and more comfortable in the pocket on Sunday than he has in weeks and mostly avoided unnecessary scrambling and freelancing. It was clear he prioritized timing and rhythm in the passing game, something that’s been conspicuously absent during his slump, and he consistently dropped back, hit his back foot, and found the open man in the short and intermediate areas. He was content to matriculate the ball down the field, leading Kansas City on five separate scoring drives of eight or more plays. He avoided throwing ill-advised bombs into tight coverage when they weren’t there. He took care of the football. And crucially, for the first time in ages, Mahomes looked like he was having fun. That could prove big for the Chiefs down the stretch.

Kansas City Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Grew Up A ‘Die-Hard Cowboys Fan | Forbes

“I grew up a Cowboys fan,” Mahomes exclusively shared. Mahomes was born in Tyler, Texas, which is about 100 miles from Dallas, and played football at Whitehouse High in Texas before starring at Texas Tech. Adding to the Cowboys connections, the broadcast announcer for Sunday’s game will be former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman on FOX’s “America’s Game of the Week.”

Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list | NFL.com

4 - Kansas City Chiefs 6-4 · 1st in AFC West Too high? Too low? Just right? The rest of the AFC West let Kansas City off the hook. The Chiefs are officially in first place after 10 weeks. That’s pretty wild, considering they never felt legit in the first half of the regular season, because Patrick Mahomes wasn’t Patrick Mahomes. Well, now he is. Sunday night’s 41-14 throttling of the Raiders in Las Vegas was vintage Chiefs — and vintage Mahomes. Racking up 406 yards passing, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, that was the guy who had the epic start to his career. He’s back. And so are two of the game’s most devastating weapons, Tyreek Hill (two touchdowns on Sunday) and Travis Kelce (eight catches for 119 yards). The defense was excellent, too, only allowing the Raiders to convert one of their nine third-down attempts while logging three takeaways. But it’s Mahomes. It’s always Mahomes. And the 26-year-old wunderkind got his swagger back in a nationally televised demolition of an AFC West rival. I can’t wait to see what he has in store for Dallas on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes Has Path to Win MVP | BetSided

Patrick Mahomes Could Win MVP if Chiefs Win AFC At 6-4, the Chiefs are just two games behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC. After entering this season expecting Kansas City to roll over everyone, are we really going to rule out this team finishing 12-5 or 13-4? I’m not. If they’re going to get there, it’s going to be on Mahomes’ back and he’s still put up MVP worthy numbers so far this season. Mahomes already has 25 touchdowns this season, to go with 2,940 passing yards and an ugly 10 interceptions. Yes, the picks aren’t great, but Mahomes is going to make a serious run at 45 touchdowns and over 5,000 passing yards. If Kansas City keeps winning, and potentially overtakes the Titans in the AFC, there’s going to be a narrative for Mahomes, especially because it would be an epic turnaround to an almost lost season in K.C.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 10 of 2021 season: Chiefs are back, Patriots for real | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs They’re back. Or so it seems. Patrick Mahomes finally rediscovered his touch to the tune of five touchdown passes against the Raiders, and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce both stayed busy. Tyrann Mathieu also made a huge impact on “D.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Update: If he returns in Week 11, is he a start ’em or sit ’em? | Pro Football Network

Can fantasy managers trust CEH if he returns in Week 11? This brings us to the repercussions of these early warning signs. Is Edwards-Helaire still the Chiefs’ lead back? In five starts since he (temporarily) took over this backfield, Williams has averaged 17.8 fantasy points per contest. Two of the top 24 RB fantasy outputs since Week 6 belong to him. Now, in fairness, CEH’s value has been capped by the presence of Williams. Likewise, Williams’ upside has been capped by Derrick Gore, though Gore has been less productive. So, in some ways, comparing Williams’ points as a high-usage bell cow versus CEH’s early usage doesn’t tell the whole story.

Tyrann Mathieu Sounds Like A Patriots Fan On Twitter While Praising Mac Jones | CBS Boston

It was interesting, then, to see safety Tyrann Mathieu — Mahomes’ own teammate — heap some praise on Mac Jones while alluding to the ways that the media and fans react to Mahomes. “Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central,” Mathieu tweeted on Tuesday morning. ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky responded in agreement, and Mathieu responded to him. It was there that Mathieu really sounded like a Route 1 tailgater on a Sunday afternoon. “He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period,” Mathieu tweeted.

Patriots OL Trent Brown: ‘I almost died’ during IV issue last season | NFL.com

Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life. “To kind of come back and play against the Browns, I thought was pretty cool, because I almost died before we played them last year,” Brown said. “When I was laid out on the floor, I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retiring, honestly. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it. Then after it kind of settled down a bit, I was fine.” According to Brown, he nearly went into cardiac arrest at the time. Air was accidentally introduced into his bloodstream with a pre-game IV, and he was hospitalized for three days beginning on Nov. 1, 2020. Then a Las Vegas Raider, Brown had just been reinstated to play from the reserve/COVID-19 list when the mishap occurred.

Source: Baltimore Ravens cut veteran RB Le’Veon Bell | ESPN

Bell will be subject to waivers and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed by another team. Bell alluded to his release on Twitter: “This hurts but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least. I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period and gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be. I appreciate Eric [DeCosta, Ravens GM] & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called a Raven.” Bell, 29, didn’t show much of a burst in Baltimore, averaging a career-worst 2.7 yards per carry (83 yards on 31 attempts). He scored two touchdowns. The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad on Sept. 7 to help their injury-filled backfield. Bell never played more than a reserve role for Baltimore, running behind Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman on the depth chart.

Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry says departure of Odell Beckham Jr. ‘definitely was something that hurt’ | CBS Sports

Jarvis Landry admitted Tuesday that it “stung” to see his close friend and fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leave Cleveland earlier this month — and that he’s still unsure why it didn’t work out between the Browns and OBJ. “Definitely was something that hurt,” Landry said from his Thanksgiving food drive in the Cleveland area. “Still does.”

Week 11 AP NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs back in the top 10

7. Los Angeles Rams (5th) The Von Miller era in Los Angeles has not gotten off to a good start. 8. Kansas City Chiefs (11th) On their day, there isn’t a more dangerous team in the league. 9. New England Patriots (12th) This team scares me... a lot. 10. Baltimore Ravens (7th) Who knew that zero blitzes were the key to stopping Lamar?

