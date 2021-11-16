NFL power rankings Week 11 roundup: Chiefs back among the best

After their 41-14 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, it would be reasonable to expect that the Kansas City Chiefs would rise in all of the NFL power rankings, right? Well... they did — except at one outlet. But the rankings are now unanimous in one respect: the Chiefs are now in the top 10.

Here’s this week’s sampling:

(up from 12)

Patrick Mahomes back? Patrick Mahomes back! There was reason for extreme optimism around Chiefs Kingdom after Mahomes looked unstoppable in a 41-17 beatdown of the Raiders in Vegas. This was the vintage Kansas City offense that had been missing for most of the season, and it all centered around the former MVP behind center: Mahomes finished with 35 completions on 50 passing attempts for 406 yards, five touchdowns and zero turnovers. His relentless play-making ability wore down the Raiders in the second half and served as a reminder that Mahomes in full flight is one of the best to ever play. “That guy is great,” Tyreek Hill said of his QB. “He’s unbelievable. I can’t ask to be in a better position with a better quarterback.”

— Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 8

(up from 13)

Most important remaining game: Dec. 16 at Chargers

This game looms large in determining the AFC West champion, particularly because the Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs moved into sole possession of first place by beating the Raiders on Sunday night, but Kansas City is just a half-game up on both the Chargers and Raiders. The Chiefs have plenty of work to do to secure their sixth straight division title, but this Thursday night game looks pivotal.

— Adam Teicher

Sports Illustrated: 9

(up from 10)

We’ve been waiting to see an offensive explosion like the one the Chiefs delivered against the Raiders, though the key will be replicating this performance against defenses other than Gus Bradley’s vulnerable cover-3 based scheme. Just as critical to the Chiefs working their way back to the top of the AFC West standings has been the steady improvement of their defense.

— Jenny Vrentas

(up from 11)

Are they back? Patrick Mahomes and the offense sure seemed like it against the Raiders. They are ready to make a real run.

— Pete Prisco

(unchanged from 9)

Everything was good for the Chiefs on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes was patient and carved up the Raiders. Tyreek Hill looked healthy and explosive. Travis Kelce punished the Raiders underneath. Darrel Williams gave Kansas City an added dimension it needs. The defense was very good. Now we have to see if the Chiefs are ready to play like this every week, or if that was a one-week spike.

— Frank Schwab

The Sporting News: 9

(up from 10)

The Chiefs went into a home-like game in Las Vegas to get well by bringing out a more balanced and patient offense they needed for Patrick Mahomes. Just as important, their defense stepped up again with a strong complementary effort, a good sign for the second half.

— Vinnie Iyer

USA Today: 10

(up from 11)

He may not be the most dominant blocker ever – yada, yada – but Travis Kelce’s argument as the best tight end in league history continues to gain steam now that he’s surpassed Rob Gronkowski with his 34th 100-yard receiving game, most all-time.

— Nate Davis

The Washington Post: 7

(up from 10)

Now that was more like it. Those were the Chiefs as everyone has come to know them. QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five TDs in the convincing triumph Sunday night in Las Vegas. WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce and RB Darrel Williams were standouts. The defense played well. The AFC hasn’t had a dominant team all season. Maybe, just maybe, the most likely suspect of all is rounding back into form.

— Mark Maske

Mile High Report: 9

(up from 15)

I still think the NFC is a five horse race between the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they might just end up beating each other up so bad that the AFC team could be the champion when its all said and done despite being the inferior conference this season... Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have quietly retaken the AFC West after a very rough start.

— Tim Lynch

Bleeding Green Nation: 8

(up from 10)

After blowing out Las Vegas on the road, everyone is saying that the Chiefs are back. We’ll see to what extent that’s true as they host the Cowboys at Arrowhead this week. Andy Reid might have his team in position to make a second half run.

— Brandon Lee Gowton