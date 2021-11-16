Report: Shane Buechele gets call to Chiefs’ 53-man roster

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele will be added to the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday, according to SiriusXM NFL insider Adam Caplan and confirmed by ESPN’s Field Yates.

The reason? The Cardinals attempted to sign Buechele to their active roster, per source. Both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are currently dealing with injuries. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021

Yates added that the reason the Chiefs needed to make the roster move is that the Arizona Cardinals are dealing with injuries to their quarterback position — and were attempting to sign Buechele to their active roster.

No corresponding move will be required to activate Buechele to the roster. Kansas City has a roster spot open after placing offensive lineman Mike Remmers on injured reserve on Saturday.

Previous roster moves would indicate that this is not close to the first time the 23-year-old has drawn interest this season, as he has been protected by the Chiefs in the last six consecutive weeks leading up to the call-up.

Buechele was 37 of 55 for 422 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason. The Chiefs paid him generously to sign with the club as an undrafted free agent heading into the 2021 season.

As it happens, Buechele’s name came up after the Chiefs’ 41-14 Sunday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders, as he provided inspiration for Patrick Mahomes to regain his swagger. It sure seemed that Mahomes did just that. And Buechele?

He gained a spot on the 53-man roster — and if it wasn’t clear enough before, he is the Chiefs’ backup quarterback of the future.