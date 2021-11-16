Week 11 AP NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs back in the top 10

The Kansas City Chiefs simply couldn’t have chosen a better year to have a bit of a slump. In years gone by, they would have almost certainly been punished for playing badly for a whole month — but not in 2021.

Instead of seizing the opportunity of a Chiefs’ downturn, the rest of the league simply followed suit. All of the recent events in the NFL really does leave us asking: Are there any good teams in this league?

This week’s voters were Ron Kopp, Kristian Gumminger, Jared Sapp, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Mark Gunnels, Matt Stagner, Talon Graff, Ethan Willinger and myself.

1. Green Bay Packers (4th)

Worthy leaders of this week’s rankings. That defense is legit.

2. Dallas Cowboys (6th)

This Sunday’s game against the Chiefs has the potential to be an all-timer.

3. Tennessee Titans (2nd)

The Titans are getting some luck with referees’ calls. That’s a sign of a good team.

4. Arizona Cardinals (1st)

They can’t be the number one team in this list after losing by 24 points at home — with or without Kyler.

5. Buffalo Bills (8th)

I’m so jealous that they get to play the Jets twice a year.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3rd)

Has Tom Brady been figured out? I’m joking, of course.

7. Los Angeles Rams (5th)

The Von Miller era in Los Angeles has not gotten off to a good start.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (11th)

On their day, there isn’t a more dangerous team in the league.

9. New England Patriots (12th)

This team scares me... a lot.

10. Baltimore Ravens (7th)

Who knew that zero blitzes were the key to stopping Lamar?

11. Los Angeles Chargers (9th)

195 yards, one touchdown and an interception is a very ordinary line for Justin Herbert.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (15th)

On a much-needed bye week.

13. Cleveland Browns (13th)

Who are the Cleveland Browns?

14. New Orleans Saints (16th)

Despite the injuries, I fancy them to still be in the mix come January.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (14th)

They should have traded for Gardner Minshew in the offseason.

16. Indianapolis Colts (17th)

.500 is the perfect record for the Colts.

17. Minnesota Vikings (18th)

They finally come out on the positive end of an entertaining game.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (10th) | This week’s big faller

At least they had a fun September.

19. Carolina Panthers (24th) | This week’s high riser

Loved seeing Cam back — scoring touchdowns for the Panthers.

20. San Francisco 49ers (22nd)

This team is so strange.

21. Seattle Seahawks (19)

“Let Russ cook,” they said.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (25th)

DeVonta Smith is going to be a superstar.

23. Denver Broncos (20th)

Drew Lock time?

24. Atlanta Falcons (21st)

I kid you not: NFL UK described the Falcons as an NFC titan in the build-up to their game with the Cowboys.

25. Chicago Bears (26th)

They had the week off.

26. New York Giants (27th)

A week off for the G-Men before their Monday NIght Football clash against the Bucs.

27. Washington Football Team (28th)

Chase Young’s injury was a rare low point on an otherwise terrific day for the Football Team.

28. Miami Dolphins (26th)

Where did that come from, Miami? More of the same, please!

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (29th)

Show us something, Trevor.

30. New York Jets (30th)

The Mike White story was fun while it lasted.

31. Houston Texans (31st)

Still 31st in the rankings... but only because the Lions can’t buy a win.

32. Detroit Lions (32nd)

They just went cheap and settled for ties instead.