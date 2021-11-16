3 statistics to know from the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Out of Structure podcast, we reviewed the Kansas City Chiefs' 41-14 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Before answering your questions from Twitter, we dove into the statistics and took a closer look at three different statistics resulting from the big win.

Darrel Williams' receiving line

The Chiefs' current starting running back, Darrel Williams, had an incredible box score against the Raiders, totaling 144 yards — including a career day and a record-setting performance in the receiving game.

Not only did Williams do his best Randy Moss impression with a touchdown catch over Raiders safety Jonathan Abram, but he was also very efficient as a check-down option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He took advantage of a screen pass early in the game for more than 20 yards.

His usage points to Mahomes' increased willingness to take the check-down in the offense's rhythm; that tendency could be an even more significant advantage when running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — a much better player at avoiding tackles in open space — returns from injury.

Great pass protection

The Chiefs' offensive line has been more celebrated for their run blocking than their pass blocking this season — but their performance against a daunting Las Vegas pass rush was both surprising and impressive.

Right tackle Andrew Wylie held his own against defensive end Maxx Crosby, who led the NFL in pressures entering the game. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. looked great defending the speed of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was towards the top of the list in pressures as well.

Mahomes' improved performance also helped his offensive tackles; he negated a few of their pressures by throwing the ball within the timing of his dropback.

Chiefs' third-down defense

Over the three-game winning streak, the Chiefs' defense has been good — but it has been excellent on third down.

The Chiefs held the Raiders to one conversion on nine third-down attempts. Against the Packers, they allowed two conversions on 12 attempts. Three weeks ago, the Chiefs held the Giants to four conversions on 12 attempts. In total, they've allowed seven conversions on 33 third-down attempts in the three-game span — a success percentage of 21%.

A combination of the improved pass rush and better plays in coverage are getting the Chiefs off the field on third downs.

