Chiefs open as slight home favorites for Week 11 game vs. Cowboys

And just like that — the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have to travel to play again until December 16. Their three-game home stint (which includes a Thanksgiving bye week) begins on Sunday as they play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium.

Just as they did last week, the Chiefs opened up as 2.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City has not been so great about covering the point spread over the past two seasons, but it did so handily in its 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys can say the same, having dismantled the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 10 matchup, 43-3.

The Chiefs have now won three straight games to reclaim the top spot of the AFC West at 6-4, and the Cowboys have only dropped one game in their past eight to sit atop the NFC East at 7-2.

Chiefs fans feel better about the team Monday morning, and rightfully so, but wins over the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers (with Jordan Love) and Raiders are one thing. This stands to be a true measuring-stick game between two potential Super Bowl contenders, which is likely the reason for such a close point spread.