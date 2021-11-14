Chiefs to wear white-on-white against Raiders

It will be easy to tell the good guys from the bad guys during the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The bad guys will be wearing black — while the good guys will be wearing all-white.

That’s right: according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are bringing their iconic all-white road uniforms back for the game against Las Vegas.

The Chiefs will wear their all-white uniforms of the 1990s lore tonight.



This will be the 1st time the Chiefs have played in this look since that incredible, exhilarating game against the Rams on Monday night in 2018. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 14, 2021

As Taylor notes, this will be the first time Kansas City has donned these uniforms since the amazing 105-points-combined game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 of 2018.

The Chiefs lost that game 54-51 — and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was intercepted three times. That remains the only time he has thrown three interceptions in a game — so, at first glance, it might seem like a bad omen for this very important matchup.

But on that night in Los Angeles, Mahomes also threw six touchdown passes, which remains a career-high.

So maybe the Chiefs know what they’re doing. After all... even if Mahomes throws three picks, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the Raiders will win a game in which he also throws six touchdown passes.