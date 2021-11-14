Chiefs-Raiders inactives: Sneed will play, Saunders remains out

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs) will miss the game, but starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist) will suit up.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for tonight’s game against the Raiders:



CB DeAndre Baker

OL Lucas Niang

TE Dan Brown

DT Khalen Saunders — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 14, 2021

In Friday’s final injury report, Niang had already declared out, while Sneed had been listed as questionable for the game. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and tight end Daniel Brown — both inactive for last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers — will also miss the Raiders game. Both should be considered healthy scratches — along with cornerback Deandre Baker, who has now been inactive for four straight games.

Offensive lineman tackle Mike Remmers (knee) was also declared out on Friday, but doesn't appear on Sunday’s inactive list because the Chiefs placed him on their Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. He will now miss at least three games before he will be eligible to return to the active roster. With both Niang and Remmers unavailable, reserve offensive lineman Andrew Wylie is likely to start at right tackle — although tackle Prince Tega Wanogho is active for a game for the first time this season.

Also unavailable for the game: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) and offensive lineman Kyle Long (leg). Although both players were designated for a return to practice last week, nether has been activated to the active roster — which is why neither is shown on Sunday’s inactive list, but will nonetheless be unavailable to play.

The Chiefs did not elevate any practice-squad players for the Raiders game.

The Raiders have also released their list of inactives for the game. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) and cornerback Amik Robertson (hip) will all miss the game. But cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) will be active.

The following players are inactive for #KCvsLV pic.twitter.com/iuuoINmvrC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 14, 2021

Kwiatkoski and Gillespie were listed as out on Friday, while Robertson and Nixon were listed as doubtful. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) and linebacker K.J. Wright (shoulder) were all limited in some of this week’s practices, but practiced fully on Friday and are active for the game.

On Saturday, Las Vegas elevated defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor from the practice squad to the active roster. Both are active for the game, but will automatically be returned to the practice squad on Monday.