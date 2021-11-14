 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Raiders: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For the NFL’s Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?

If you need the afternoon games discussion, here it is.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...