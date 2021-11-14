 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Afternoon games discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t take the field until 7:20 p.m. tonight. They’ll be facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

But there’s plenty of NFL action on today’s Week 10 schedule.

Early games

Late Games

So as we wait for the Chiefs-Raiders game, let’s talk about the afternoon games.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...