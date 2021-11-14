Afternoon games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t take the field until 7:20 p.m. tonight. They’ll be facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.
But there’s plenty of NFL action on today’s Week 10 schedule.
Early games
- Cleveland Browns (5-4) at New England Patriots (5-4) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at Dallas Cowboys (6-2) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) at Washington Football Team (2-6)
- Buffalo Bills (5-3) at New York Jets (2-6)
- Detroit Lions (0-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
- New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (7-2)
Late Games
- Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-2) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
- Carolina Panthers (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (8-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Denver Broncos (5-4)
So as we wait for the Chiefs-Raiders game, let’s talk about the afternoon games.
