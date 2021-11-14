 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Raiders 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Raiders in Week 10.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Game

In a huge AFC West matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football from Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here. All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

The five-time AFC West champions currently occupy third place in the division with a 5-4 record. But the Raiders — now in second place at 5-3 — lead Kansas City by only half a game in a division race that could hardly be any closer: all four AFC West teams have five wins on the season. Before the Chiefs-Raiders game gets underway, the late afternoon games will include the Denver Broncos hosting the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in California to play the Los Angeles Chargers. By the final gun in Las Vegas, the division race could look entirely different.

The Chiefs come into Las Vegas on the heels of home wins against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, while the Raiders are returning home following a loss to the Giants.

The Raiders started the season 3-0 — including overtime wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins — but have gone 2-3 since then. They’re currently in the middle of the pack in both points scored and allowed, while the Chiefs now rank 15th in points scored and 25th in points allowed. Kansas City began the season with one of the league’s most prolific scoring offenses — and one of its most porous scoring defenses. But since the team’s Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the defense has allowed just 16 points a game (compared to 32.6 over the first five weeks), while the offense fell from 30.8 points per game to just 16.8. Still, after opening the season 2-3, the Chiefs went 3-1 in those games.

While our Ron Kopp has — as usual — noted five very good factors to observe during this game, the performance of the two quarterbacks may tell us as much as anything. In 12 career starts against the Chiefs before 2020, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr managed a cumulative passer rating of 74.6 as his team went 2-10. But in two 2020 games against Kansas City, his passer rating was 123.2 as the teams split those contests. Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of the worst season of his career; he’s had five consecutive games with a below-average passer rating. Whether Carr can continue to play well against the Chiefs — or whether Mahomes can return to his usual form — could tell the tale of this very important matchup.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 14, 2021
  • Weather forecast: Game played indoors
  • Matchup history: 66-53-2 (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Bill Vinovich (52), umpire Tony Michalek (115), down judge Patrick Holt (106), line judge Mark Perlman (9), field judge Joe Blubaugh (57), side judge Jimmy Buchanan (86), back judge Jimmy Russell (82), replay official Mark Butterworth and replay assistant Yvonda Lewis.
  • Television broadcast: with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KSNV (NBC/3-Las Vegas) and NBC affiliates nationwide
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
  • Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
  • SiriusXM broadcast: Chennel 226
  • Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM-Kansas City)
  • Raiders radio broadcast: with Brent Musburger and Lincoln Kennedy on KRLV (920 AM-Las Vegas) and KOMP (92.3 FM-Las Vegas) and Raiders Radio Network affiliates
  • Enemy SB Nation site: Silver and Black Pride
2021 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 12		 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
33-29
Wk
2		 Sun
Sep 19		 @Ravens M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore		 Lost
36-35
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 26		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
30-24
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 3		 @Eagles Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia		 Won
42-30
Wk
5		 Sun
Oct 10		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
28-20
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 17		 @Washington FedEx Field
Washington		 Won
31-13
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 24		 @Titans Nissan Stadium
Nashville		 Lost
27-3
Wk
8		 Mon
Nov 1		 Giants GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 7		 Packers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
13-7
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 14		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 21		 Cowboys GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
12		 Bye
Week		 - - -
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 5		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 12		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
15		 Thu
Dec 16		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 FOX/NFLN
Amazon
7:20 pm
Wk
16		 Sun
Dec 26		 Steelers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 2		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sun
Jan 9		 @Broncos Empire Field
Denver		 CBS
3:25 pm

