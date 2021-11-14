Chiefs vs. Raiders 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Game

In a huge AFC West matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football from Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

The five-time AFC West champions currently occupy third place in the division with a 5-4 record. But the Raiders — now in second place at 5-3 — lead Kansas City by only half a game in a division race that could hardly be any closer: all four AFC West teams have five wins on the season. Before the Chiefs-Raiders game gets underway, the late afternoon games will include the Denver Broncos hosting the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in California to play the Los Angeles Chargers. By the final gun in Las Vegas, the division race could look entirely different.

The Chiefs come into Las Vegas on the heels of home wins against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, while the Raiders are returning home following a loss to the Giants.

The Raiders started the season 3-0 — including overtime wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins — but have gone 2-3 since then. They’re currently in the middle of the pack in both points scored and allowed, while the Chiefs now rank 15th in points scored and 25th in points allowed. Kansas City began the season with one of the league’s most prolific scoring offenses — and one of its most porous scoring defenses. But since the team’s Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the defense has allowed just 16 points a game (compared to 32.6 over the first five weeks), while the offense fell from 30.8 points per game to just 16.8. Still, after opening the season 2-3, the Chiefs went 3-1 in those games.

While our Ron Kopp has — as usual — noted five very good factors to observe during this game, the performance of the two quarterbacks may tell us as much as anything. In 12 career starts against the Chiefs before 2020, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr managed a cumulative passer rating of 74.6 as his team went 2-10. But in two 2020 games against Kansas City, his passer rating was 123.2 as the teams split those contests. Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of the worst season of his career; he’s had five consecutive games with a below-average passer rating. Whether Carr can continue to play well against the Chiefs — or whether Mahomes can return to his usual form — could tell the tale of this very important matchup.

Nuts and bolts